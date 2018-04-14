Eagles sweep Belpre, 8-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It’s time to break out the brooms.

The Eastern baseball team completed the season sweep of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Belpre on Friday night in Meigs County, with the host Eagles surging to an 8-1 victory.

After leaving a runner on base in the first inning, and two on base in the second stanza, the Eagles (13-1, 9-0 TVC Hocking) broke the scoreless tied in the bottom of the third frame, scoring five runs on four hits, three walks and an error.

Eastern pushed its lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth, as Kaleb Hill singled home Austin Coleman.

Belpre left three runners in scoring position over the first five innings, and finally broke through in the top of the sixth, as a two-out Jeremiah Stitt double brought home Nate Godfrey.

The Eagles got the run back in the bottom of the frame, however, as Kaleb Honaker singled home Hill. The guests were retired in order in the top of the seventh, as Eastern sealed the 8-1 win.

Christian Mattox — in his EHS debut — earned the pitching victory in a complete game, striking six and allowing one run on two hits and five walks.

Stitt suffered the setback in 2⅓ innings for the guests, giving up five runs on three hits five walks and three hit batters.

For the EHS offense, Hill was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Mattox and Ethen Richmond were both 2-for-3, with Mattox scoring one and driving in one run.

Coleman singled once and scored twice, Josh Brewer singled once, scored once and drove in a run, while Honaker singled once and drove in a run. Connor Ridenour contributed a single to the winning cause, while Nate Durst and Ryan Harbour both scored once.

Leading Belpre, Stitt had a double and an RBI, while Godfrey singled once and scored once.

Both teams committed one error and left seven runners on base.

Eastern also defeated the Golden Eagles by a 13-4 count on March 26 in Washington County.

Eastern returns to action on Monday at Miller.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.