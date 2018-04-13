Southern slips past Red Devilettes, 8-7

RACINE, Ohio — Whenever the Red Devilettes made a move, the Lady Tornadoes had an answer.

The Southern softball team claimed an 8-7 victory over non-conference guest Ravenswood on Friday at Star Mill Park, with the Lady Tornadoes belting out 15 hits.

Ravenswood (6-7) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a pair of hits and an SHS error.

Southern (5-2) took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the frame, as Josie Cundiff doubled home Jaiden Roberts, Paige VanMeter drove in Cundiff, and then Lauren Lavender scored on a wild pitch.

The Purple and Gold increased their lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the second, as Baylee Grueser singled home Kaitlyn DeLaCruz.

RHS tied the game at four in the top of the third, but Southern reestablished its lead in the bottom of the frame when Shelbi Daily doubled home Ciera Whitesell.

The Red Devilettes tied the game at five in the top of the fourth, and the Lady Tornadoes were held off the board for the only time in the game in the bottom of the inning. Southern was back on top in the bottom of the fifth, however, as VanMeter singled home Whitesell.

The guests took their first and only lead of the game, at 7-6, in the top of the sixth inning.

A one-out Sydney Cleland single in the bottom of the sixth brought Roberts home to score and tied the game at seven. Following a fly-out, Lauren Lavender tripled home Whitesell for what became the game-winning run.

Ravenswood was retired in order in the seventh and fell by a 8-7 count.

Earning the win in a complete game for Southern, Cleland struck out three and allowed seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits and a walk.

Jala Sayre suffered the loss in a complete game for RHS, striking out six and allowing eight earned runs on 15 hits.

Leading the SHS offense, Roberts was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Cleland was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Lavender tripled twice, scored one and drove in a run, Dailey doubled once, singled once and drove in a run, while DeLaCruz singled twice and scored once.

Cundiff doubled once, scored once and drove in a run for SHS, VanMeter singled once and drove in two runs, while Grueser singled once and drove in one. Whitesell scored three times as courtesy runner for SHS.

For the guests, Rylin Tabor was 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run and one RBI, Kendall Bowen was 2-for-4 with a trio of runs, while McKenzie Richards was 2-for-3 with a run.

Southern was responsible for five of the game’s six errors. The Lady Tornadoes left seven runners on base, one more than Ravenswood.

The Lady Tornadoes get back to league play next, as they are scheduled to visit Wahama on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

