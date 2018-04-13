Bulldogs edge Meigs, 3-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — As close as it gets.

The Meigs baseball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Athens on Thursday in Meigs County, with the Marauders leaving the potential game-tying run on third base.

Athens left the bases loaded in the first inning, but took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after an Meigs (2-6, 2-2 TVC Ohio) error.

After leaving a runner in scoring position in each of the first two innings, the Marauders tied the game in the bottom of the third, as Cory Cox scored the hosts first run.

The game wasn’t tied for long, however, as Athens scored twice in the top of the fourth. Meigs got one run back as Wyatt Hoover singled home Wesley Smith in the bottom of the sixth, but MHS stranded a runner on second in the sixth and one on third in the seventh, giving Athens the 3-2 win.

Zach Helton suffered the loss in four innings on the mound for the hosts, striking out eight and allowing three runs, one earned, on a hit, three walks and three hit batters. Zayne Wolfe pitched three innings in relief, striking out two and giving up one hit.

Trainer earned the win in a complete game for Athens, striking out six and allowing two runs on seven hits and five walks.

Tyler Tillis led the Marauder offense, going 2-for-2 with a double. Wyatt Hoover singled once and drove in a run, Smith and Cox both singled once and scored once, while Helton and Bryce Swatzel had a single apiece in the game.

McCune led the Bulldogs with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

Meigs committed both of the game’s errors. MHS left nine runners on base, three more than AHS.

After hosting Nelsonville-York on Friday and visiting Philo on Saturday, Meigs will have a chance to avenge this setback, as the Marauders travel to Athens on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

