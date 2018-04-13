Lady Raiders roll past VC, 14-1

McARTHUR, Ohio — It’s not always how you start, but how you finish.

The River Valley softball team trailed 1-0 through one inning of Thursday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Vinton County, but the Silver and Black awakened offensively over the remaining span of the game to earn a 14-1 victory against the Lady Vikings.

The Lady Raiders (3-2, 2-2 TVC Ohio) notched their second league win of the season, as starting pitcher Arika Barr earned a complete game victory allowing one run on four hits, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Vinton County scored its only run of the contest in the first, as Brookesanne Barnett led off with a single and later scored on ground ball off the bat of Shalyn Refitt.

RVHS countered in the top of the second inning, as Barr reached base on a one out walk and scored when Kasey Birchfield followed with a double. Sierra Somerville scored by way of a four-base error in the next at bat to put the Silver and Black ahead at 2-1.

River Valley extended its lead to 4-1 in the third, as Bailee Hollanbaugh led of with a walk and scored on a two-run home run by Chloe Gee.

The Lady Raiders added four runs in the sixth frame, as Birchfield, Somerville, Hollanbaugh and Kaylee Tucker each scored to increase the advantage to 8-1.

RVHS sent 10 hitters to the plate in the seventh, manufacturing six runs on four hits and benefited from four Vinton County errors to close out a 13-run victory.

Gee led the way for the Lady Raiders with three hits and three RBI. Birchfield was next with two safeties and three runs batted in.

Cierra Roberts, Skylar Jones, Isabella Mershon and Barr also had one hit apiece.

Refitt suffered the pitching loss for the Lady Vikings, as she surrendered four runs, four hits, with two walks and three strikeouts in 3⅓ innings of work.

Abbi Faught pitched 3⅔ innings of relief, allowing 10 runs on five hits, with three walks and striking out one hitter.

Barnett led Vinton County with two hits, as Refitt and Averi Peoples each finished with one safety.

River Valley returned to action on Friday as they played host to Alexander.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

