Lady Marauders outlast Athens, 13-10

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — An offensive clinic.

The Meigs and Athens softball teams combined for 35 hits in Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Meigs County, with the Lady Marauders taking a 13-10 victory to stay unbeaten in the league.

Meigs (5-2, 3-0 TVC Ohio) broke the scoreless tied in the bottom of the first inning, as Ciera Older drove in Taylor Swartz. With two outs in the first, Chonslyn Spaun tripled home Bailey Tracey, Jerrica Smith doubled home Spaun, and then Rachel Kesterson singled home Jerrica Smith and Alyssa Smith.

Athens got one run back in the top of the second, but Swartz and Tracey both scored on the bottom of the inning to give MHS a 7-1 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs pushed four runs across in top of the third, but Meigs got one back in the home half of the frame, with Swartz singling in Bre Lilly.

Athens scored two more runs in the fourth inning and then took the lead, at 10-8, with three runs in the top of the fifth.

The Maroon and Gold regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth, as Swartz drove in Lilly, then scored on a single by Older, and then Older and Breanna Zirkle scored on an error.

Swartz doubled home Lilly for an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, and then the Lady Marauders retired AHS in order in the seventh to seal the 13-10 victory.

Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record and struck out seven in a complete game for Meigs, allowing 10 runs, eight earned on 16 hits and a walk.

Kaylee Stewart suffered the loss in a complete game for Athens, striking out three and allowing 13 runs, eight earned, on 19 hits.

Swartz led the MHS offense, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Lilly was 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, Jerrica Smith was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run and two RBIs, while Zirkle was 3-for-4 with a run.

Spaun was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI, while Peyton Rowe doubled once for the Lady Marauders. Older and Kesterson each had a single and two RBIs, with Older scoring a run. Karington Brinker added a single for the victors, Tracey scored twice, while Alyssa Smith scored once.

Casto led the guests with a 4-for-5 day to go with two runs scored.

The Maroon and Gold committed four errors and left seven runners on base, while Athens had five errors and eight runners stranded.

Meigs will try for the season sweep when these teams meet on Monday in Athens County.

The Lady Marauders host Nelsonville-York on Friday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

