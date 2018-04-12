Eagles, Tornadoes compete at Athens meet

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern and Southern track teams traveled to Athens High School on Wednesday night, with the EHS girls taking third and the EHS boys placing fifth, and both SHS teams placing sixth.

The girls team competition was won by Warren with a 154, followed by the host Lady Bulldogs with 144. The Lady Eagles’ third place score of 84⅓, was three ahead of fourth place Nelsonville-York. Vinton County was fifth with 21⅓, while the Lady Tornadoes’ score of 19 tied them with Athens ‘B’ for sixth place.

The Lady Eagles’ 4x800m team of Rhiannon Morris, Whitney Durst, Ashton Guthrie and Kaitlyn Hawk was second with a time of 11:37.32, while the 4x400m quartet of Guthrie, Jessica Cook, Ally Durst and Hannah Hill was third with a time of 4:48.8.

Finishing fourth in the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:01.52 was the team of Cook, Rylee Haggy, Jaymie Basham and Jenna Chadwell, while taking fourth in the 4x100m relay with a time of 56.49 was the team of Chadwell, Kylie Tolliver, Jaymie Basham and Morgain Little.

Ally Durst was second in the 1600m run with a time of 5:44.72, while Morris was second in the 800m run with a time of 2:39.61. Layna Catlett was second in the shot put with a distance of 30-2½ and third in the discus throw at 101-5, while Tolliver was third in the long jump at 14-3.

Katlin Fick finished third in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.90, and sixth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 58.72, while tying for fifth in the pole vault at 6-6.

Little was fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 19.1, while finishing fifth in the long jump with a mark of 14-1. Cook was fourth in the 400m dash with a time of 1:05.4, and sixth in the 200m dash at 29.54 for the Lady Eagles.

Basham placed fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 14.72, while Whitney Durst was sixth in the 3200m run with a time of 13:42.86.

For the Lady Tornadoes, Baylee Wolfe won the high jump at 5-00, while taking fourth in the long jump at 14-2½. Sydney Roush was fourth in the 3200m run with a time of 13:20.87, and sixth in the 800m run with a time of 2:49.63.

The Buckeyes won the boys team title with a 140, followed by Warren at 130½. Athens claimed third with a score of 114½, Vinton County was fourth with 57, while Eastern and Southern were next with scores of 33 and 21 respectively.

The Eagles’ 4x100m relay team of Blake Newland, Noah Browning, Blaise Facemyer and Mason Dishong was fourth with a time of 50.46.

Individually for the EHS boys, Tyler Davis won the discus throw with a distance of 124-00. Davis was runner-up in the shot put at 41-3½. Dishong placed fourth in the shot put at 108-6, while Browning was fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 12.35, and fifth in the 400m dash with a time of 53.98.

For the Tornadoes, Trey McNickle was second in the long jump at 20-6½, while placing fifth in the 200m dash with a time of 25.82.

Also for the Purple and Gold, David Dunfee was third in the shot put with a distance of 38-1½ and sixth in the discus throw at 95-8, while Dameson Jenkins was fifth in the shot put at 37-2 and fifth in the discus at 96-5.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the April 10 meet at Athens.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

