Tornadoes topple Belpre, 15-1

RACINE, Ohio — A high rate of run production keeps the Tornadoes rolling.

The visiting Golden Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division baseball game at Star Mill Park, but Southern countered with multiple runs in three of the next four frames en route to a 15-1 victory.

The Tornadoes (3-2, 3-2 TVC Hocking) took a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the first inning, as Logan Drummer led off with a single and was followed by a walk to Dylan Smith. Drummer later scored on an error, as Smith added the second Purple and Gold run when Jensen Anderson provided a single to put the hosts ahead.

SHS tacked on three additional runs in the bottom of the second, as series of walks, passed balls and a hit by pitch allowed the hosts to extend the lead to 5-1. Auston Colburn, Cole Steele and Garrett Wolfe each scored run for the Tornadoes in the inning.

Southern failed to score in the third, but widen its lead to 15-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Wolfe, Coltin Parker and Gage Shuler each walked to load the bases with no outs to ignite a 10-run inning for Purple and Gold.

Anderson earned the pitching win for the Tornadoes, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out four batters, walking three and hitting one.

Southern drew a total of 11 walks and collected five hits. Drummer led the way with two safeties, as Shuler, Smith and Anderson each had one hit apiece.

Eight different Tornadoes players scored runs in the contest, as Wolfe crossed the plate three times to lead the way. Parker, Steele, Colburn, Smith and Drummer each scored twice, while Shuler provided one run.

Jacob Davis suffered the loss for Belpre, allowing five runs on two hits, while walking four batters and hitting one.

Isaac Tullius and Bailey Sprague provided one hit apiece for the Golden Eagles in the loss.

The Tornadoes returned to action on Wednesday in a Tri Valley Conference Hocking Division contest as they played host to Waterford.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

