Lady Tornadoes thump Trimble, 15-2

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A fun fourth inning and an overall good night.

The Southern softball team had nine consecutive batters come around to score in the fourth inning on Monday in Athens County, as the Lady Tornadoes rolled to a 15-2 victory in five innings over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble.

Southern (2-2, 2-1 TVC Hocking) took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the top of the first, as Paige VanMeter singled home courtesy runner Ciera Whitesell.

After stranding a runner on third in the second inning, the Lady Tornadoes began adding on to their lead in the top of the third. With no outs, Sydney Cleland singled home Jaiden Roberts, then VanMeter singled home Whitesell and Josie Cundiff, and finally Lauren Lavender drove in Kayla Boyer.

With one out in the top of the third, Kaitlyn DeLaCruz singled home Lavender, pushing Southern’s lead to 6-0.

After a flyout to start the fourth, Southern belted out eight consecutive hits, followed by a THS error and then another base hit, leading to nine runs and a 15-0 SHS advantage.

Following their offensive explosion in the fourth, the Purple and Gold came up empty in the fifth, stranding two runners on base.

After leaving five runners on base through the opening four innings, the Lady Tomcats finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth, stringing together four hits en route to the final two runs of Southern’s 15-2 victory.

Cleland was the winning pitcher of record in four innings for the Lady Tornadoes, allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out two batters. Shelbi Dailey pitched one inning, struck out one batter and allowed two hits.

Lunsford suffered the setback in a complete game for THS, allowing 15 runs, 13 earned, on 20 hits, while striking out three.

Roberts led the Purple and Gold at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Lavender and VanMeter were both 3-for-4 with a double apiece, with Lavender scoring twice and driving in two runs, and VanMeter picking up 5 RBIs.

Cundiff singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs, DeLaCruz singled twice, scored once and brought in three, Cleland singled twice and drove in one, while Dailey and Kassie Barton both singled twice and scored once.

Whitesell scored three runs, Boyer scored twice, and Jordan Hardwick scored once, while Baylee Grueser drove in two runs in the win.

Turley and Moore both singled twice and drove in one run to lead the Lady Tomcats, while Lackey and Williams both singled once and scored once.

Southern committed one error and left five runners on base, while Trimble had three errors and stranded seven.

These teams are slated to meet again on April 27 in Racine.

Southern is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday at Waterford.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

