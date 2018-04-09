White Falcons whip Fed Hock, 13-2

MASON, W.Va. — High fives.

A seven-run fifth inning ultimately provided the Wahama baseball team with plenty of breathing room on Monday night during a 13-2 victory over visiting Federal Hocking in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

The White Falcons (5-0, 3-0 TVC Hocking) led wire-to-wire in their fifth consecutive triumph of the season, as the hosts built a 2-0 first-inning lead before doubling that margin through four complete.

The Lancers, however, countered with two runs in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit down to 4-2, but the Maroon and Gold were never closer the rest of the way.

WHS erupted in the home half of the fifth by sending 11 batters to the plate, which led to seven runs on four hits, three walks and two errors — giving the Red and White a sizable 11-2 advantage.

Dalton Kearns sealed the deal in the bottom of the sixth as his triple allowed both Ronin Madill and Jacob Fisher to come around to score, completing the 11-run mercy-rule outcome.

Tanner Smith doubled in Kearns in the bottom of the first, giving the hosts a permanent lead of 1-0. Ethan VanMatre, a courtesy runner for Smith, later scored on a one-out error that put Colton Arrington on safely while giving Wahama a 2-0 edge.

Tyler Bumgarner extended the White Falcon lead to 3-0 following a single that plated Smith in the third, then Smith singled home Kearns in the fourth for a four-run advantage.

The Lancers got on the board in the top of the fifth after a one-out Gavin Tate single allowed Wes Carpenter to score, then Collin Jarvis came in later on a bases-loaded walk to Justin Lopez with two outs — making it a 4-2 contest midway through the fifth.

The White Falcons outhit the guests by a sizable 13-3 overall margin, with both teams committing three errors apiece in the contest. WHS stranded nine runners on base, while Federal Hocking left eight on the bags.

Tanner Smith was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, one hits and two walks over four innings while striking out 10. Nate Dearth took the loss for FHHS after surrendering four runs (three earned), seven hits and one walk over 3⅔ frames while fanning three.

Kearns led Wahama with five hits, four RBIs and three runs scored, followed by Smith with three hits and three RBIs. Bumgarner and Anthony Ortiz were next with two hits apiece, while Antonio Serevicz completing things for the hosts with a safety.

Smith and VanMatre also scored twice each for the victors.

Tate had two of Fed Hock’s three hits, with Owen Roark providing the other safety. Tate and Justin Lopez each drove in a run in the setback.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

