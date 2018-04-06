Pointers blank Gallia Academy, 6-0

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — It’s hard to take advantage of limited opportunities.

The Gallia Academy baseball team produced only three hits and had only three runners reach second base on Friday night during a 6-0 setback to host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (2-2, 1-1 OVC) were never really in a threatening position as the guests had only one baserunner get into scoring position with less than two outs, which occurred in the top of the sixth.

Wyatt Sipple started that inning with a leadoff single and stole second shortly thereafter, but the Blue and White took back-to-back strikeouts looking. Sipple then advanced to third on a passed ball, but a 4-3 putout ultimately ended the only threat that guests mustered.

Cole Davis was stranded at second after a two-out single in the third and was also left at second base after reaching on a fielder’s choice with two outs in the fifth.

GAHS had only seven baserunners in the contest, and five of those ended up being left on base.

The Pointers, on the other hand, had 14 different baserunners in the game — with a dozen of those coming after a scoreless tie through two complete.

SPHS, however, had the flood gates open in the home half of the third as a one-out error allowed Douglas Shaffer to reach safely, then Brody Blackwell walked and Jonathan Henline was issued a free pass to load the bases with two away.

Drake McClure was at the plate when a wild pitch allowed Shaffer to come home with the eventual game-winning run for a 1-0 edge after three complete.

Two errors and a single allowed Ben Walls to score for a 2-0 lead, then Drew Smith scored on a dropped third strike conversion. Brycen McCann then came home on a passed ball that gave the Blue and Gold a 4-0 lead after four complete.

After a scoreless fifth, SPHS added its final two scores in the home half of the sixth as Blackwell doubled home both Brendan Dillon and Shaffer to complete the six-run triumph.

South Point — which stranded seven runners on base — outhit the guests by a 5-3 overall margin, but also benefited from four GAHS errors. The hosts also committed a single error in the victory.

Henline was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six. Kaden Thomas took the loss after surrendering four unearned runs, two hits and three walks over four frames while fanning four.

Sipple, Davis and Braden Simms had the lone hits for Gallia Academy, while Shaffer, Blackwell, McClure, Smith and Travis Dillon had a safety apiece for the victors.

Blackwell drove in a team-high two RBIs and Shaffer scored twice for the Pointers.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.