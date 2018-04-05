Browning, Williams set school records at Otterbein

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Katie Browning and Lucy Williams set new school records and Amirah Strauther had a first-place finish to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team at Friday’s April Fools Invitational hosted by Otterbein University.

Browning, a senior from Athens, Ohio, hit the “A” qualifying standard for the NAIA national championship meet later in the spring with a school-record effort of 12’-3.5” in the pole vault. Her mark, which was good enough for a fifth-place finish, also currently ranks second in the event nationally.

Williams, a junior from Athens, Ohio, finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a school-best mark of 11:54.02, while Strauther – a freshman from Pickerington, Ohio – won the 100-meter hurdles after crossing in a time of 15.27.

Rio Grande totaled 29 points as a team, good enough for a seventh place finish. Otterbein won the team championship with 169 points, while Malone (89) and Eastern Michigan (82) rounded out the top three.

Other top showings for the RedStorm included freshman Madison Oiler (Gallipolis, OH), who placed second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.19 and 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.31; freshman Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY), who was eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.36; senior Keri Lawrence (Pomeroy, OH), who was ninth in the 1,500-meter run after crossing the finish line in 5:15.67; sophomore Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH), who was ninth in the discus throw with a toss covering 32.41m; freshman Alexis McJunkins (Heath, OH), who was ninth in the shot put with a heave of 10.96m; and senior Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft (Mercerville, OH), who placed 10th in the javelin throw with a toss of 17.43m.

Rio Grande will return to action this weekend with portions of the team participating in events at High Point (N.C.), Ohio University and Wilmington University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

