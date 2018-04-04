Buffalo fends off Lady Falcons, 9-5

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Just not enough offense to go around.

The Wahama softball team was held to just three hits on Wednesday evening in Putnam County, as the Lady Falcons dropped a 9-5 decision to non-conference host Buffalo.

Wahama (4-2) stranded a runner in scoring position in the opening inning, but it was Buffalo that broke the scoreless tie in the bottom half of the frame, scoring three runs on two hits, one walk and one error.

WHS also stranded a runner on second base in the second inning, and the Lady Bison increased their lead to 4-0 when Olivia Arthur drove in Kaela Cobb in the home half of the frame.

The Lady Falcons’ first run of the game came in the top of the third inning, when sophomore Hannah Rose hit a solo home run with one out.

However, Buffalo stretched its lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the third, combining three extra-base hits with a pair of walks. The BHS lead grew to a game-high eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Maggie Bird drove in Brooklyn Persinger.

The Lady Falcons took advantage of three errors and a pair of hit batters in the top of the fifth frame, as Grace Haddox, Emma Gibbs and Emily VanMatre each scored.

Wahama was retired in order in the bottom of the sixth, but kept its deficit at 9-4 headed into the finale. Emily VanMatre doubled home Rose with two outs in the seventh, but the Lady Falcons flew out in the next at-bat and fell by a 9-5 count.

Hannah Billups suffered the loss for the Lady Falcons, striking out two batters in 4⅓ innings, while allowing nine runs, seven earned, on eight hits, four walks and two hit batters. Rose finished the game in the circle for WHS, allowing one hit.

Lindsey Russell struck out eight batters and was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Buffalo, surrendering five runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks.

At the plate for Wahama, Emily VanMatre was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in, while Rose went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI. Haddox and Gibbs both scored once in the setback, with Haddox stealing one base.

For the victors, Russell tripled once, singled once and drove in one run, while Persinger and Bird both doubled once, singled once and drove in three runs, with Persinger scoring three times. Katlynn Rasnake singled twice and scored twice, Maddie Gillispie singled once, Arthur drove in one run, while Cobb, Cali Smith and Brooke Slaubaugh each scored once.

Wahama had two errors and five runners left on base in the contest, while Buffalo committed four errors and stranded six runners.

The Lady Falcons will have a chance to avenge this setback on April 12 in Hartford.

After a trip to Miller on Thursday, Wahama is scheduled to visit Eastern on Friday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

