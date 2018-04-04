Blue Devils fall to Athens, Marietta

CENTENARY, Ohio — A pair of rough Mondays.

The Gallia Academy tennis team dropped matches to start consecutive weeks, falling at home to Marietta on March 26, and then at Athens on April 2.

The Blue Devils fell to the Tigers by a 5-0 tally, with the hosts failing to win a set.

In singles competition, Pierce Wilcoxon fell 6-2, 6-1 to Guille Del Rio Gonzalez, Amane Sawamoto fell 6-0, 6-0 to Jacob Freeland, and Brittany Masters fell 6-1, 6-0 to Eric Delong.

In doubles, Katie Carpenter and Kirsten Hesson fell 6-0 and 6-2 to Gavin Estes and Jackson Macatol, while Thomas Hamilton and Nick Mayes lost by counts of 6-1 and 6-0 to Ian Coleman and Riley Holschuh.

Gallia Academy jumped out to a 1-0 lead at Athens, but ultimately fell 4-1 to the Bulldogs.

Wilcoxon won over Freddie Hassett 6-0 and 6-1 to start singles competition, but Yo-Shang Jen topped Sawamoto 6-4 and 6-1, while Adeel Koshall won 6-1 and 6-2 over Masters.

In doubles, Hamilton and Mayes dropped decisions of 6-0 and 6-2 to Josh Goetz and Danny Goetz, while Hesson and Carpenter fell 6-4 and 7-5 to Raymond Frost and Tate Hild.

GAHS will rematch with the Tigers on April 12 in Marietta, and then will host Athens on April 16.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to be at home against Jackson on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.