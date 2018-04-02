Warriors sweep Meigs in twin-bill

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The offense was absent.

The Meigs baseball team fell victim to a pair of shut outs on Saturday in Meigs County, falling 1-0 and then 2-0 to non-conference guest Warren.

Following a scoreless opening frame to start the day, Warren scored the only run of the first game after a Marauder (0-2) error in the top of the second inning.

Meigs left runners on second base in the bottom half of the second, fifth and sixth innings, but never made it closer to scoring and fell by the 1-0 tally.

Briar Wolfe suffered the setback on the mound for the Marauders, allowing one unearned run, one hit and a pair of free passes in two innings of work. Zayne Wolfe tossed three innings in relief, struck out one batter and gave up a pair of hits, while Matt Gilkey pitched the final two frames, striking out four and walking four.

Brett Gandee pitched a complete game shut out for the victors, surrendering one hit, while striking out eight and walking two.

Cole Arnott had the Marauders’ only hit in the opening game, a double in the sixth inning.

For the Warriors, Evan Gandee doubled once, Kurt Taylor and Noah Edgell both singled once, while Thomas Miller scored the game’s only run.

Both teams committed two errors in the game, with Warren stranding nine runners and Meigs leaving two on base.

In the second game, the Marauders made it to second base in the first and seventh innings, but never made it farther.

Warren stranded four runners in scoring position over the first three innings, but didn’t break through until the sixth, scoring twice after a pair of MHS errors.

Zach Helton took the loss in 5.1 innings on the mound for the Marauders, allowing two unearned runs and two hits, while striking out 13 and walking three. Wesley Smith finished the game on the mound for Meigs, walking two and striking out one.

Seth Dennis earned the win in five innings on the mound for WHS, allowing two hits and two bases on balls, while striking out two. Taylor picked up the save in two innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out five.

Helton, Smith and Brentten Young and each singled once for the Marauders.

Drew Huffman was responsible for both of the Warrior hits and scored one run, with Evan Gandee scoring the other.

Meigs had two errors and left four runners on base, while Warren committed one error and left seven stranded.

After hosting Athens on Monday, Meigs is scheduled to be back on the field on Wednesday at River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

