Blue Devils, Lady Raiders win RV Open title

BIDWELL, Ohio — Gallia County’s track and field seasons are officially off and running.

The River Valley and South Gallia programs, as well as the Gallia Academy boys team, took part in the 2018 River Valley Open held Tuesday night on the campus of River Valley High School.

The host Lady Raiders won 13-of-17 events and cruised to a 105-31 victory over the Lady Rebels in what proved to be a girls dual, while the Blue Devils were 31 points better in the boys competition while winning a dozen of the 17 events.

Gallia Academy posted a winning tally of 95 points, while the Raiders won the remaining five events and finished second overall with 64 points. The Rebels — who came away with a trio of runner-up efforts on the boys side — ended the night third with 16 points.

GAHS had a trio of male competitors win multiple individual events, including a pair of victories for John Stout in the 100-meter (11.66 seconds) and 200m (23.63) dashes.

Ezra Blain won both the 110m hurdles (17.98) and 300m hurdles (47.46) competitions, while Spencer Harris finished first in both the 400m dash (55.11) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) events.

Coen Duncan won the pole vault with a cleared height of 9-feet even, while Caleb Greenlee captured the 1600m crown with a time of 5:15. Cory Call also won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 3 inches.

The Blue Devils also came away with first place in three of the four relay events, with the lone exception being the 4x800m relay.

Blain, Call, Ryan Donovsky and Lane Pullins combined to win the 4x100m relay with a time of 47.73 seconds, while Blain, Call, Pullins and Harris won the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:39.7.

The foursome of Duncan, Harris, Logan Blouir and Ian Hill also came away with first place in the 4x400m relay after posting a time of 3:53.

The Raiders captured the 4x800m relay title as the quartet of Kyle Coen, George Rickett, Nathaniel Abbott and Wyatt Bragg posted a winning mark of 9:32.

Eric Weber won the discus (134-0) event and Ty VanSickle captured first in the shot put (41-7) contest, while Rickett (2:18) and Abbott (11:22) respectively won the 800m and 3200m runs.

SGHS claimed no individual titles in the boys competition, but did earn runner-up efforts in the high jump, 300m hurdles and 4x400m relay events.

With the Blue Angels absent from the competition, the Lady Raiders dominated the local girls competition — including wins in all four relay events.

The quartet of Kenzie Baker, Hannah Culpepper, Julia Nutter and Beth Gillman took first in the 4x800m relay due to being the only entrant, while the foursome of Alexis Stout, Savannah Reese, Madison Burd and Rakia Penick won the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:08.

Starr VanFossen, Hannah Jacks, Hanna Davis and Britney Davis won the 4x100m event with a mark of 1:01, while Reese, Sarah Moffett, Evalena Ehman and Bailey Wray captured first in the 4x400m relay with a time of 5:17.

Alyssa Lollathin was the lone multiple-event champion after winning both the 300m hurdles (57.99) and long jump (13-3) contests. Gillman won the 1600m run (7:00) and Baker also won the 3200m run (13:03).

Jacks claimed the 100m dash (14.40) title and Reese won the 400m dash (1:06.6) event. Jenna Burke also won the pole vault competition with a cleared height of 7-feet even.

Elisabeth Moffett claimed the discus title with a throw of 81 feet, 11 inches. Kelsey Brown had the Lady Raiders’ final title in the shot put after posting a heave of 31 feet, 2 ½ inches.

The Lady Rebels came away with four individual championships, including respective wins by Alyssa Cremeans (31.29) and Olivia Harrison (19.50) in the 200m dash and 100m hurdles events.

Sofia Ternovyk captured first in the 800m run with a time of 3:10. Jaslyn Bowers had South Gallia’s final championship in the high jump after winning a tiebreaker on a cleared height of 4 feet, 2 inches.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 River Valley Open.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

