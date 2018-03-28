Warren wins Meigs Open

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Warren went on the war path.

Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors came away with top honors on Tuesday night at the 2018 Meigs High School Open track and field meet held at Farmers Bank Stadium.

Warren won both the boys and girls competitions by at least 15 points, although the girls competition ended up being a little closer by night’s end.

The Lady Warriors won the seven-team meet with 102.5 points, with Marietta (87.5) and Meigs (85) rounding out the first three spots. Eastern was fourth overall with 78 points, while Southern was seventh with 21 points.

Both the Lady Marauders and Lady Eagles came away with eight top-three finishes, including a pair of event champions and three runners-up apiece.

Kassidy Betzing paced Meigs with two individual titles after winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.64 seconds. Betzing also won the long jump event with a leap of 16 feet, 5 inches.

Taylor Swartz earned a trio of runner-up efforts in the 100m dash (13.69), 200m dash (29.81) and long jump (16-0) events.

The quartet of Katilyn Brinker, Madison Fields, Lillian Marcinko and Lydia Edwards finished third in the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:06.44.

Caroline Roush finished third in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 2 inches. Betzing was also third in the 200m dash (30.13).

The Lady Eagles came away with a title in the 4x100m relay as the foursome of Kylie Tolliver, Morgain Little, Hannah Hill and Jenna Chadwell posted a winning mark of 57.50 seconds.

Layna Catlett posted a winning throw of 105 feet, 6 inches, in the discus event, while Ally Durst was the 1600m runner-up with a time of 5:57.38.

The quartet of Cook, Chadwell, Katlin Fick and Jaymie Basham finished second in the 4x200m relay with a mark of 2:03.13. Cook, Chadwell, Ally Durst and Ashton Guthrie also placed second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:43.63.

The 4×800 foursome of Cook, Guthrie, Whitney Durst and Lexa Hayes finished third with a time of 11:34.75. Cook was also third in the 400m dash (1:05.56), while Fick placed third in the 110m hurdles with a mark of 18.70 seconds.

Baylee Wolfe earned the Lady Tornadoes lone top-three finish after placing second in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Warren captured the boys title with 183 points, finishing well ahead of the runner-up Marauders (102) and third-place Chesapeake (85) in the seven-team field. Eastern was fifth overall with 36 points, while Southern was seventh with nine points.

Meigs earned nine top-three finishes, including three individual event titles and four runner-up efforts. No other local program had anyone finish higher than third place.

Cole Adams won a pair of individual titles in the 100m dash (11.65) and the long jump (19-0) events. Bailey Caruthers also captured first in the high jump with a leap of six-feet even.

Adams earned a pair of second place efforts in the 200m (23.85) and 400m (52.83) dashes, while Devon Hawley was the high jump runner-up with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches. Riley Ogdin lost a tiebreaker and finished second in the shot put with a heave of 41 feet, 2 inches.

The MHS quartet of Jacob Perry, Zach Bartrum, Theo McElroy and Landon Acree placed third in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:41.53. Perry was also third in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 3-3/4 inches.

Noah Browning led the Eagles with a pair of third-place efforts in the 100m dash (12.22) and the 800m run (2:12.96). Tyler Davis was also third in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 1 inch.

The Tornadoes were led by Trey McNickle and Larry Dunn with a pair of fourth-place finishes. McNickle was fourth in the 400m dash (1:00.68) and Dunn was fourth in the 1600m run (4:52.47).

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Meigs High School Open track and field meet.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

