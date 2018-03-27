OVP Sports Briefs

Cliffside Senior Golf League Opening Day

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Cliffside Men’s Senior Golf League will begin its 2018 season on Tuesday, April 24, at Cliffside Golf Course. Registration will begin weekly at 8:15 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. There is also a $5 fee for every competitor during each week of participation.

Players will be grouped in two-or-more flights, depending on the number of players for each week’s play. Weekly pairings are determined by a blind draw.

The top three players of each flight will receive weekly prize money and each player will earn points towards the overall league championship. Each player plays their own ball and has to play at least 10 of the 19 weeks of competitive play to be eligible for end of season prize money.

For more information on the Cliffside Men’s Senior Golf League, contact the Cliffside Golf Course at 740-446-4653.