Eagles blast Belpre, 13-4

BELPRE, Ohio — Three up, three down.

The Eastern baseball team improved to 3-0 on the young season, as the Eagles thumped Belpre by a 13-4 count in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Monday in Washington County.

Eastern (3-0, 1-0 TVC Hocking) got on the board in the top of the first inning, as Austin Coleman singled with two outs and then score on an error. The visiting Eagles added another marker in the second frame, when Matthew Blanchard singled home Nate Durst.

Eastern was held scoreless in the third, but more than made up it in the fourth, scoring four runs on three hits, two walks an one error. The fourth inning was highlighted by a three-run double by Ethen Richmond, who later scored to put EHS ahead 6-0.

The EHS lead grew to 7-0 when Durst scored in the fifth inning, after drawing a base on balls with one out in the frame.

The Eagles went ahead 11-0 in the top of the sixth inning, as two hits and two errors led to four runs.

With its back against the wall, Belpre (0-2, 0-1) avoided the mercy rule by pushing a couple of runs across on a Logan Adams double in the bottom of the sixth, making the score 11-2.

Eastern got both runs back in the top of the seventh, as Coleman was singled home by Richmond, who was later driven in by Durst.

Belpre scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but fell by a 13-4 final tally.

Coleman was the winning pitcher of record in three shut out innings of work, allowing three hits, walking two batters and striking out six. Richmond finished the game on the hill for EHS, surrendering four runs, two earned, on four hits and six walks, while striking out two.

Bailey Sprague suffered the setback for Belpre, allowing two runs, three hits and a walk, while striking out three batters in three innings of work.

At the plate, Eastern was led by Blanchard, who was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in. Richmond finished with two hits in four tries, with a double, two runs and four RBIs, while Coleman had two hits in three chances and scored three times.

Kaleb Hill, Owen Arix, Josh Brewer and Ryan Harbour had a hit apiece in the contest, with Arix scoring two runs, Hill scoring once and Brewer scoring once. Durst finished with three runs scored and one RBI in the win.

Adams led the hosts at the plate with a 3-for-4 day, which included a double and two RBIs.

The Eagles will go for the season sweep of BHS when these teams meet in Tuppers Plains on April 13.

After hosting Miller on Tuesday, the Green, White and Gold will head back to Washington County to face Waterford on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

