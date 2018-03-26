Lady Falcons whip Wirt County, 13-2

HARTFORD, W.Va. — Nothing like a little two-out lightning.

The Wahama softball team remained unbeaten with an impressive offensive display on Friday night during a 13-2 mercy-rule decision over visiting Wirt County in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (2-0) built a 4-0 lead through two complete, but the Lady Tigers rallied with two scores in the top half of the third to trim the deficit in half.

The Red and White, however, sent 13 batters to the plate in the home half of the third, which led to nine runs — including five with two outs — while wrapping up the 11-run triumph.

The Lady Falcons outhit the guests by a 9-4 overall margin and both team committed one error apiece in the contest. WHS left four runners on base, while Wirt County stranded two on the bags.

Wahama took a 2-0 lead in the first as a two-out walk to Ashtyn Russell turned into a run following a wild pitch and an error that allowed Maddy VanMatre to reach second safely. Emily VanMatre singled to put runners on the corners, then a wild pitch allowed Maddy VanMatre to score.

Hannah Rose, Hannah Billups and Russell all produced two-out singles in the bottom half of the second, which led to RBIs for Billups and Russell as the hosts doubled their cushion to 4-0 after two frames.

Wirt County went down in order through two innings at the plate, but WCHS found some rhythm in the the third as Katie Frazier reached safely on an error before moving to third on back-to-back singles by Kassidy Root and Kayla Randolph.

Emily Cottrell followed with a two-RBI single to right-center, allowing the guests to close to within 4-2.

Wahama produced six straight baserunners and four runs before recording consecutive outs in the bottom of the third, then a pair of fielder’s choices and an Emily VanMatre single led to a 10-2 cushion.

Both Maddy and Emily VanMatre scored on an Alexis Mick single for a double-digit lead, then Emma Gibbs scored on a wild pitch just before the final out of the game.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run and four hits over three frames while striking out three.

Maddy Richards took the loss for the Lady Tigers after surrendering 11 earned runs, nine hits and four walks over three innings while fanning two.

Rose and Emily VanMatre paced Wahama with three hits apiece, followed by Mick, Billups and Russell with a safety each. Mick, Billups and Rose each drove in two runs, with Rose, Gibbs, Logan Eades and both VanMatres each scoring twice.

Cottrell, Root, Randolph and Mahala Greenleaf had the lone hits for WCHS, with Cottrell driving in both runs.

Wahama returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Southern for its TVC Hocking opener at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

