3 locals named D-4 All-Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had three players chosen to the D-4 squads as honorable mention selections, with Southern, Eastern and South Gallia each coming away with a single honoree.

All three local choices are first-time recipients of an All-Ohio selection, and each honoree just completed his junior season on the hardwood.

Weston Thorla — a 6-foot-3 guard — led the Tornadoes (14-8) in scoring this season and posted averages of 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds each night.

Braxton Hardy — a 6-foot-2 guard — paced the Rebels (7-17) in scoring and accounted for 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Isaiah Fish — a 6-foot guard — led the Eagles (10-13) in scoring with 13.7 points per game while also averaging five rebounds a contest.

All three local selections were also second team honorees on the 2018 OPSWA All-Southeast District squad for Division IV this winter.

Senior Michael Bothwell of Willoughby Cornerstone Christian was named the state’s D-4 Player of the Year, while Chad Bever of Rittman was named Coach of the Year.

2018 Division IV OPSWA All-Ohio Boys Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Lukas Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-11, sr., 24.4; Mark Mayle, Malvern, 6-9, sr., 19.8; Michael Bothwell, Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-3, Sr., 24.6; Trey Brooks, Elyria Open Door Christian, 6-4, jr., 21.0; Kaleb Bauman, Rittman, 6-2, sr., 17.4; Byron Taylor, Warren John F. Kennedy, 5-10, sr., 25.5; Jared Jakubick, Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6-4, sr., 24.6; Randy Hixson, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 25.4; Dillon Braun, Fort Loramie, 6-1, sr., 16.5; Ethan Conley, Arcanum Franklin Monroe, 6-3, jr., 22.6.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Michael Bothwell, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chad Bever, Rittman.

SECOND TEAM

Hadley LeVan, North Lewisburg Triad, 6-1, sr., 25.3; Tanner Arey, Peebles, 6-0, sr., 22.6; Scott Troyer, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, sr., 13.9; Skyler Durbin, Danville, 6-3, sr., 22.9; Zane Purvis, Millersport, 5-10, sr., 20.0; Devan Yarber, Oberlin, 5-11, sr., 14.3; Braedon Poole, McDonald, 6-5, sr., 26.0; Drew Johnson, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-6, sr., 17.8; Javin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-7, jr., 15.2; Justin Sweeney, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-0, jr., 25.1.

THIRD TEAM

Andrew Cregan, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-4, sr., 11.7; Tyler Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, sr., 16.4; Caleb Collins, Fairfield Christian, 6-2, sr., 21.5; Keenan Swindells, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 5-8, sr., 11.3; Curtis Houston, Richmond Heights, 6-3, jr., 13.0; Kendall Saunders, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-5, jr., 12.1; Zach Rasile, McDonald, 6-0, soph., 28.0; Hunter Muir, Ansonia, 6-4, jr., 16.6; Payton Tunis, Hicksville, 5-9, sr., 17.3; Mason Angle, Windham, 6-2, soph., 21.9.

SPECIAL MENTION

Donnie Vandeborne, Steubenville Catholic Central; Nate Karaffa, Toronto; Christopher Hupp, Caldwell; Landon Sanford, Granville Christian; Zach Saffell, Lancaster Fisher Catholic; Austin Lynn, Plain City Shekinah Christian;DeAngelo Lake, Cleveland Whitney Young; Malik Tucker, Richmond Heights; Brian Gabrielson, Bristolville Bristol; Kolden Uribes, Montpelier; Cameron McCreary, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Zeb Jackson, Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day; Tyler Schlarman, St. Henry; Max Loy, New Washington Buckeye Central; Jack Dapore, Russia; Tyler Siegel, Fort Loramie; Michael McCants, Cincinnati James N. Gamble Montessori;

Sam Angelo, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Carson Starlin, Corning Miller; Chase Walters, Ironton St. Joseph; Layken Gothard, Willow Wood Symmes Valley; Tanner Kimber, Franklin Furnace Green; Kade Conley, New Boston Glenwood; Shiloah Blevins, South Webster; Bryce Hilverding, Waterford.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ricky Adams, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian; Darius Dudley, Richmond Heights; Anthony Jordan, Cleveland Whitney Young; Jared Bublinec, Elyria Open Door Christian; T.J. Chapman, Andrews Osborne Academy; Jacob Artman, Ashtabula St. John, 6-4; Ron Nejbauer, Ashtabula St. John;

Jacob Webb, Old Fort; Elijah Cobb, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Delano Smith, Toledo Christian; Logan Kemper, Ottoville; Brody Bowman, Lima Temple Christian; Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central;

Hayden Hankinson, Centerburg; Caleb Logan, Westerville Genoa Christian; Chase McCartney, Sugar Grove Berne Union; James Meyer, Westerville Northside Christian; Levi Ross, Heath Licking County Christian; Noah Tomlinson, Grove City Christian; Garrett Wagner, Cardington-Lincoln;

Evan Berning, Fort Loramie; Ethan Bowman, Union City Mississinawa Valley; Jeremi Cauley, Cin. Gamble Montessori; Colby Cross; Sabien Doolittle, Springfield Catholic Central; Dillon McCullough, Lewisburg Tri-County North; Marc Williams, Dayton Miami Valley School;

William Swartz, Rittman; Kade Hilles, Berlin Center Western Reserve; Anthony Baad, East Canton; Milan Square, Young. Valley Christian; Nate Solak, Lowellville; Dom Dalessandro, Dalton; Jacob Ickes, Lake Center Christian;

Weston Thorla, Racine Southern; Braxton Hardy, Crown City South Gallia; Isaiah Fish, Reedsville Eastern; Seattle Compston, Corning Miller; Joey McDavid, Ironton St. Joseph; Aaron Music, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Trever Yeager, Mowrystown Whiteoak; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood; Bostin Robinson, Peebles; Jamie Combs, Manchester; Bailey Sprague, Belpre; Travis Pottmeyer, Waterford;

Josh Zandron, Shadyside; Ray Burdette, Bowerston Conotton Valley; Ryan LaFollette, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-1; Nick Miller, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Mitch Neidenthal, Strasburg-Franklin; Kobe Troyer, Berlin Hiland; A.J. Connor, Steubenville Catholic Central.

Southern junior Weston Thorla (4) releases a shot attempt over a Wahama defender during a Jan. 24 TVC Hocking boys basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.21-SHS-Thorla.jpg Southern junior Weston Thorla (4) releases a shot attempt over a Wahama defender during a Jan. 24 TVC Hocking boys basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia junior Braxton Hardy releases a shot attempt over an Eastern defender during a Jan. 30 TVC Hocking boys basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.21-SG-Hardy.jpg South Gallia junior Braxton Hardy releases a shot attempt over an Eastern defender during a Jan. 30 TVC Hocking boys basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

