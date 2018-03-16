Point Pleasant rolls Rebels, 13-3 in opener

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Off on the right foot.

The Point Pleasant baseball team stated the 2018 season in style on Thursday evening on its home field, as the Big Blacks defeated Ritchie County by a 13-3 count in five innings.

Point Pleasant (1-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Brody Jeffers blasted a two-out, two-run home run.

Four straight hits by Kyelar Morrow, Joe Herdman, Alec Smith and Miles Williams plated three runs for PPHS in the bottom of the second frame, as the Big Black lead grew to 5-0.

Jeffers singled and later scored in the third inning, increasing Point Pleasant’s lead to 6-0.

In the fourth frame, PPHS combined five hits — including another home run by Jeffers — with three hit batters and one walk, as the hosts increased their lead to 13-0.

Ritchie County pushed three runs across in the top of the fifth, but it was too little, too late, as the hosts claimed the 13-3 victory.

Levi Mitchell was the winning pitcher of record, tossing four scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and three walks. Mitchell struck out five Rebel batters in the win. Ian Fielder finished the game on the hill for PPHS, and he gave up three runs on two hits and two walks.

Devin Williams suffered the setback in three innings of work for RCHS.

Jeffers led the PPHS offense with a 3-for-3 performance, with two home runs and three runs scored. Morrow went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored, while Alec Smith and Sam Pinkerton both went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Riley Oliver doubled once and scored once for Point Pleasant, while Herdman and Colton Fridley singled once and scored once. Miles Williams doubled for the Big Blacks, while Joel Beattie, Austin Richardson, Hunter Bush and Tucker Mayes each scored a run.

For Ritchie County, Devin Williams, Jake Siers, Avery Taylor, Tatem McCoy and Eric Darnold each recorded a hit, with Siers, Zach Knight and Conner Frye each scoring a run.

Neither team recorded an error in the game.

The Big Blacks and Rebels aren’t scheduled to meet again this season.

Point Pleasant is back on its home field on Monday against Chapmanville.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

