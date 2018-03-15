10 named to District 13 boys teams

A total of 10 players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were chosen to the 2018 Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 13 boys basketball teams, as voted on by the coaches within Gallia, Meigs, Jackson, Athens, Perry, Hocking, Washington and Lawrence counties.

Each of the six local schools had at least one player selected, with Gallia Academy leading the way with three honorees. Meigs and Southern were next with two selections apiece, while River Valley, Eastern and South Gallia each came away with one representative.

The Blue Devils — who posted the program’s first 20-win season in 15 years and first sectional title in a decade — were led by 7-foot sophomore Zach Loveday as a first team selection in Division I-II. Juniors Cory Call and Justin McClelland also received special mention honors in the big-school division.

Fairland senior Kollin Van Horn was named the Division I-II Player of the Year, while Logan’s Chris Rider and Fairland’s Nathan Speed shared Coach of the Year honors.

The Marauders had a pair of selections in Division III as sophomore Weston Baer was a first team honoree and junior Zach Bartrum was a second team choice.

Senior Jarret McCarley was also a second team selection for the Raiders in Division III.

Mitchell Hale of Oak Hill was named the Player of the Year in Division III, while the D-3 Coach of the Year was Norm Persin of Oak Hill.

The Tornadoes led the local programs with two selections in Division IV as senior Dylan Smith was a second team choice and junior Weston Thorla was a special mention honoree.

Junior Isaiah Fish represented the Eagles as a second team selection in Division IV, while junior Braxton Hardy was also a second team choice for the Rebels in D-4.

The Division IV Player of the Year was Randy Hixson of Trimble, while the D-4 Coach of the Year was Howie Caldwell of Trimble.

DIVISION I-II

First Team

Kollin Van Horn, Fairland; Bo Myers, Logan; Zach Loveday, Gallia Academy; Jake Speakman, Vinton County; Josh Huffman, Warren; Caiden Landis, Logan.

Player of the Year: Kollin Van Horn, Fairland.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Nathan Speed (Fairland) and Chris Rider (Logan).

Second Team

Luke Thomas, Fairland; Cooper Donaldson, Jackson; Naylan Yates, Vinton County; Isaiah Howell, Fairland; Anthony Avendano, Marietta.

Special Mention

Cory Call, Gallia Academy; Derek Duckworth, Marietta; Logan Maxfield, Athens; Justin McClelland, Gallia Academy; Ty Staten, Fairland; Jermaine Burke, Marietta; Carson Spohn, Jackson; Caleb Bell, Logan; Eli Chubb, Athens; Justin Hynes, Athens.

DIVISION III

First Team

Mitchell Hale, Oak Hill; Landon Carroll, Oak Hill; Tayshaun Fox, South Point; Weston Baer, Meigs; Matt Simpson, Wellston; Ethan Wilson, Ironton.

Player of the Year: Mitchell Hale, Oak Hill.

Coach of the Year: Norm Persin, Oak Hill.

Second Team

Mason Darby, Oak Hill; Jarret McCarley, River Valley; Zach Bartrum, Meigs; Austin Webb, South Point; Luke Kish, Alexander.

Special Mention

Reid Carrico, Ironton; Brayden Allen, Nelsonville-York; Eli Archer, Chesapeake; Jarret Bacorn, Rock Hill; Decota McKenzie, Wellston; Kadin France, Rock Hill; Joel Blankenship, Ironton.

DIVISION IV

First Team

Randy Hixson, Trimble; Chase Walters, St. Joseph; Travis Pottmeyer, Waterford; Aaron Music, Coal Grove; Carson Starlin, Miller; Laykan Gothard, Symmes Valley.

Player of the Year: Randy Hixson, Trimble.

Coach of the Year: Howie Caldwell, Trimble.

Second Team

Dylan Smith, Southern; Isaiah Fish, Eastern; Braxton Hardy, South Gallia; Brandon Simoniette, Belpre; Joey McDavid, Ironton St. Joe.

Special Mention

Sam Angelo, Coal Grove; Max Hooper, Trimble; Weston Thorla, Southern; Bryce Hilverding, Waterford; Bryce Richards, Trimble; Bailey Sprague, Belpre; Peyton Stevens, Waterford; Seattle Compston, Miller; Jeb Jones, Coal Grove; Logan Adams, Belpre.

