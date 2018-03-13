Lady Eagles’ Collins repeats as All-Ohio HM

COLUMBUS, Ohio —The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has released the Division IV All-Ohio girls basketball teams, featuring Eastern senior Elizabeth Collins.

Collins — a 6-foot-2 center — was named to the honorable mention portion of the All-Ohio list for a second straight year. This season, Collins averaged a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in leading the Lady Eagles to a 15-8 record and a sectional title.

Both special awards went to the Southeast District, with Waterford senior Alli Kern earning Player of the Year honors and Portsmouth Notre Dame head coach J.D. McKenzie picking up the Coach of the Year award.

2018 DIVISION IV OPSWA ALL-OHIO GIRLS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Kelsi Hulit, Malvern 5-10, sr., 25.2; Makenna Geiser, Dalton, 5-8, soph., 16.5 ppg; Katie Hiestand, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-11, sr., 19.7; Jenna Karl, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Bridget Landin, Ottoville, 6-0, sr., 13.8; Alli Kern, Waterford, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Megan Ball, Waterford, 5-11, sr., 14.5; Tatum McBride, Pleasant Hill Newton, 5-5, sr., 21.2; Celeste Mershimer, Fairfield Christian, 5-4, jr., 18.3; Ise Bolender, Cedarville 5-10, sr, 20.2.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Alli Kern, Waterford.

COACH OF THE YEAR — J.D. McKenzie, Portsmouth Notre Dame.

SECOND TEAM

Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian, 5-10, soph., 24.6; Madison Cloonan, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 5-9, soph., 13.1; Michaela Harrison, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, sr., 5-7, 16.9; Brianna Gillig, New Riegel, 5-9, sr., 24.3 ppg; Michaelina Terranova, Jackson-Milton, 5-7, sr., 15.7; Bella Kline, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-10, fr., 16.0; Samantha Whiteman, Covington, 5-7, jr., 20.5; Taylor Franklin, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Katie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-4, jr., 14.8; Courtney Prenger, Minster, 6-2, jr., 11.8; Lauren Flannery, Hannibal River, 5-5, jr., 21.0

THIRD TEAM

Aubrey Stupp, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, soph., 21.4 ppg; Kylie Daugherty, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-10, sr., 20.2; Caitlyn Condoleon, Warren John F. Kennedy, 5-8, soph., 20.0; Izzy Perez, Lisbon David Anderson, 5-3 soph., 16.3; Emily McClain, Elyria Open Door Christian School, 5-9, soph., 16.5; Michaela Cloonan, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 5-9, soph., 12.3; Sydney Kin, Carey, 6-2, sr., 18.1; Kaylin Nixon, Bellaire St. John’s, 5-10, jr., 19.9; Madyson Paradie, Ashtabula St. John, 5-8 sr., 18.0; Erika Johnson, Mogadore, 5-6, sr., 15.9.

SPECIAL MENTION

Morgan Borich, Beverly Fort Frye; Baylee Wach, Shadyside; Savannah Childress, Columbus Wellington; Andi English, Granville Christian; Lauren Mickley, Danville; Sophia Sterling, Fairfield Christian; Brooke Wilson, Cuyahoga Heights; Courtney Warnick, Southington Chalker; Jessie Grover, Lucas; Makayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Kennedy Pratt, Arcadia; Miranda Wammes, Fremont St. Joseph; Haley Doehrman, Stryker; Alivia Light, North Baltimore; Ellie Jo Johnson, South Webster; Lissa Siler, New Madison Tri-Village; Corina Conley, Arcanum Franklin Monroe; Sarah Bergman, Botkins; Lexi Woods, Bainbridge Paint Valley; Jensyn Shepherd, Willow Wood Symmes Valley; Mariah Buckley, New Boston Glenwood; Lexi Smith, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Jacey Justice, Peebles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nika Humeniuk, Andrews Osborne Academy; Allyson Ross, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy; Lauren Harris Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy; Emily Cevera, Ashtabula St. John; Emma Lipkowski, Cuyahoga Heights, Emily Werley, Elyria Open Door Christian, Gabby Culotta, Andrews Osborne Academy, Riley Stopp, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Courtney Pifher, Buckeye Central; Shannon Herrmann, Maumee Valley Country Day; Alivia Koenig, Bluffton; Carlee McCluer, Columbus Grove; Miranda Wammes, Fremont St. Joseph; Rachel Williamson, Antwerp; Kierra Meyer, Leipsic; Sarah Klausing, Kalida; Adrienne Wehring, Fremont St. Joseph.

Emma Burley, Lancaster Fisher Catholic; Mallory Garbe, Columbus Tree of Life; Payton Hartshorn, Granville Christian; Maddie Majewski, Powell Village Academy; Cece Newbold, Danville; Paige Probasco, Sugar Grove Berne Union; Kloe Yutzy, Plain City Shekinah Christian;

Maddie Downing, New Madison Tri-Village; Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie; Skipp Miller, Bradford; Alanna O’Leary, Sidney Lehman Catholic; Laurissa Poling, Russia; Emily Riddle, Xenia Legacy Christian; Kasey Schipfer, Mechanicsburg; Savannah Yacklin, East Canton; India Snyder, Young. Valley Christian; Kirsten Shoup, Dalton; Sharda Williamson, Young. Liberty; Preslie Halliwill, Mogadore; Carlie Pratt, Vienna Mathews; Kristen Gill, Young. Valley Christian; Carrie Hamsher, Kidron Central Christian.

Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking; Haille Joseph, Corning Miller; Elizabeth Collins, Reedsville Eastern; Sylvia Evans, Latham Western; Ali Hamilton, New Boston Glenwood; Jensen Warnock, Portsmouth Clay; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester; Sydney Spencer, Belpre; Rachael Adams, Waterford;

Jacie Clifton, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Marissa Beal, Bridgeport; Ashlie Louden, Beallsville; Cayton Secrest, Caldwell; Julia Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central; Jo’Zaeyah Jordan, Toronto; Claire Creeks, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.

Eastern senior Elizabeth Collins works in the post during the Lady Eagles’ battle with Belpre on Jan. 25 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.14-EHS-Collins.jpg Eastern senior Elizabeth Collins works in the post during the Lady Eagles’ battle with Belpre on Jan. 25 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley cna be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley cna be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.