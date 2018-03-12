14 locals named All-TVC Hocking

A total of 14 basketball players, seven boys and seven girls, from Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties were chosen to the 2017-18 All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division basketball teams, selected by the coaches from within the nine-team league.

On the girls side, Eastern, Southern and South Gallia each landed two players on the list, while Wahama had one honoree.

The Lady Eagles — who were third in the league with a 12-4 record — were represented on the all-league squad by seniors Elizabeth Collins and Madison Williams. Collins has earned three straight TVC Hocking honors, while this is Williams’ first league honor since her freshman season.

The Lady Tornadoes and Lady Rebels split their regular season series and finished tied for sixth in the league with identical 4-12 records.

Southern was represented on the list by sophomores Baylee Wolfe and Phoenix Cleland, both of whom were first time honorees. Seniors Erin Evans and Aaliyah Howell represented South Gallia, with Evans repeating as a selection from last season.

Wahama finished eighth in the league and sophomore Hannah Rose represented the Lady Falcons with her first all-league basketball honor.

On the boys side, Southern, Eastern and South Gallia each claimed a pair of spots, while Wahama landed one player on the list.

The Tornadoes — who finished tied with Belpre for third, with an 11-5 TVC Hocking record — were represented by juniors Brayden Cunningham and Weston Thorla, both of whom were first-time all-league selections.

With a 6-10 league mark, the Eagles placed sixth and were represented by junior Isaiah Fish and sophomore Garrett Barringer. Both EHS representatives are newcomers to the all-league team.

South Gallia was seventh in the league with a 4-12 record and the Rebels were represented by senior Curtis Haner and junior Braxton Hardy. This is the first TVC Hocking basketball honor for Haner or Hardy.

Wahama — the eighth place team with a 3-13 mark — was represented for the second straight year by senior Noah Litchfield.

On the girls’ side, Waterford’s Alli Kern was named Most Valuable Player, an award she shared with 2017 EHS graduate Laura Pullins a year ago. Lady Cats head coach Jerry Close was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Green and White to a fourth consecutive TVC Hocking title and a 16-0 league record.

The boys’ Most Valuable Player award went to Trimble senior Randy Hixson, while the Coach of the Year honor went to the Tomcats’ leader Howie Caldwell. Trimble won the TVC Hocking boys’ championship with a 13-3 record.

2017-18 All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division Teams

Girls Basketball

WATERFORD (16-0): Alli Kern***, Sr; Megan Ball**, Sr; Rachael Adams, Jr; Hannah Duff, Sr

FEDERAL HOCKING (13-3): Hannah Dunfee**, Sr; Pauge Tolson, Fr; Emily Beha, Fr

EASTERN (12-4): Elizabeth Collins**, Sr; Madison Williams, Sr

BELPRE (11-5): Sydney Spencer, Jr; Kyna Waderker, So

MILLER (8-8): Haille Joseph, So; Ashley Spencer*, So

SOUTHERN (4-12): Baylee Wolfe, So; Phoenix Cleland, So

SOUTH GALLIA (4-12): Erin Evans*, Sr; Aaliyah Howell, Sr

WAHAMA (3-13): Hannah Rose, So

TRIMBLE (1-15): Skylar Moore, Jr

Most Valuable Player:

Alli Kern*, Waterford

Coach of the Year:

Jerry Close, Waterford

Boys Basketball

TRIMBLE (13-3): Randy Hixson**, Sr; Max Hooper, Jr; Cameron Kittle, So; Brayden Weber, So

WATERFORD (12-4): Travis Pottmeyer*, Sr; Bryce Hilverding, Sr; Peyton Stephens, Jr

BELPRE (11-5): Logan Adams, So; Brandon Simoniette, So

SOUTHERN (11-5): Brayden Cunningham, Jr; Weston Thorla, Jr

MILLER (10-6): Carson Starlin**, Sr; Seattle Compston*, Sr

EASTERN (6-10): Isaiah Fish, Jr; Garrett Barringer, So

SOUTH GALLIA (4-12): Braxton Hardy, Jr; Curtis Haner, Sr

WAHAMA (3-13): Noah Litchfield*, Sr

FEDERAL HOCKING (2-14): Nathaniel Massie, Fr

Most Valuable Player:

Randy Hixson, Trimble

Coach of the Year:

Howie Caldwell, Trimble

* — Indicates repeat selection.

South Gallia senior Aaliyah Howell (10) sets a screen for teammate Erin Evans (11) during the Lady Rebels bout with Symmes Valley on Nov. 28, 2017, in Mercerville, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.13-SG-Evans.jpg South Gallia senior Aaliyah Howell (10) sets a screen for teammate Erin Evans (11) during the Lady Rebels bout with Symmes Valley on Nov. 28, 2017, in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Curtis Haner (5) tries a two-pointer over Southern junior Jensen Anderson (24) during the Rebels’ loss on Dec. 8, 2017, in Racine, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_3.13-SG-Haner.jpg South Gallia senior Curtis Haner (5) tries a two-pointer over Southern junior Jensen Anderson (24) during the Rebels’ loss on Dec. 8, 2017, in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

