Lady Defenders win final tourney

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The Lady Defenders became unbeatable after losing in the OCSAA regional semifinals.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team officially completed its 2017-18 campaign with a three-game winning streak after picking up a pair of victories this past weekend at the End of Season Tournament held by Heritage Christian Academy in Jackson County.

The Lady Defenders (7-15) — who defeated HCA during their own Senior Night festivities roughly a week ago — beat Bridgeport Heritage Christian 42-19 in the semifinal game Friday night before facing the host Eagles again in the championship game.

OVCS built a 35-18 advantage through three quarters and ultimately cruised to the title with a 41-29 decision.

Ohio Valley Christian had three players selected to the all-tournament team, including a Most Valuable Player performance from junior Emily Childers — who scored 45 of the team’s 83 points in two triumphs.

Senior Cori Hutchison and freshman Lauren Ragan were also chosen to the all-tournament team on behalf of the Blue and Gold.

Childers helped get the Lady Defenders out of the gates in their semifinal game against BHC, scoring six points as part of a 12-6 first quarter lead. Ragan added six points as part of a 9-4 second quarter spurt that resulted in a 21-10 intermission advantage.

OVCS held the Lady Patriots to a single basket in the third as part of a 13-2 run, which led to a 34-12 cushion headed into the finale.

Childers, Kristen Durst, Lalla Hurlow and Yuyan Sun contributed a basket apiece as part of an 8-7 run to close out regulation while also wrapping up the 23-point triumph.

Ohio Valley Christian made 15 total field goals — including a pair of three-pointers — and also went 10-of-20 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Childers led the Lady Defenders with a game-high 17 points, followed by Ragan with 10 points and Hutchison with five markers. Durst was next with four points, while Hurlow, Sun and Makala Sizemore completed things with two points apiece.

The Lady Patriots made eight total field goals and also went 3-of-12 at the charity stripe for 25 percent.

Amber Jones paced BHC with 10 points and Delaney Mohr contributed four points. Sheridan Sanders and Victoria Powers completed the scoring with three and two markers, respectively.

Childers again helped set the pace in the championship game against HCA, scoring 10 points as part of an 11-5 run in the opening eight minutes of play.

Childers, Ragan and Sizemore combined for all the points during a 9-7 second quarter run, which allowed the guests to take a 20-12 cushion into the break.

Childers hit two trifectas and scored 10 points during a pivotal 15-6 third quarter surge that allowed OVCS to increase its lead to 35-18 entering the fourth.

The Lady Eagles ended regulation with an 11-6 run to wrap up the 12-point outcome.

The Lady Defenders made 15 total field goals — including a trio of three-pointers — and also went 8-of-16 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Childers led OVCS with a game-high 28 points, followed by Ragan with six points. Durst, Hutchison and Olivia Neal were next with two markers each, while Sizemore completed the winning tally with one point.

Heritage Christian Academy made 10 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 7-of-18 at the charity stripe for 39 percent.

Abby Scritchfield paced the Lady Eagles with nine points and Hallie Bigley was next with eight markers. Skylar Gandee chipped in six points, while Holly Creel and Hannah Newell completed things with three points apiece.

It was the final basketball game for seniors Cori Hutchison and Yuyan Sun in the Blue and Gold.

OVCS junior Emily Childers, left, throws a pass over the Wahama defense during a Feb. 15 girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. OVCS senior Cori Hutchison fends off a Wahama defender during a Feb. 15 girls basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

