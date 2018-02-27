Blue Devils send 5 to districts

ALBANY, Ohio — A high five.

Gallia Academy advanced a quintet of wrestlers to the district level, while Meigs had its 2018 season come to an end this past weekend at the Division II sectional wrestling tournament held at Alexander High School in Athens County.

The Blue Devils came away with a single weight class champion and four other top-four efforts en route to a sixth place finish with 110 points. The Marauders were 10th out of 11 teams with 36 points.

GAHS senior Kyle Greenlee posted a perfect 3-0 mark, including two pinfall wins, while capturing the 113-pound sectional title for a second straight postseason.

Caleb Greenlee was the 106-pound runner-up with a pinfall win and a 1-1 record, while Logan Griffith went 2-1 and had a pinfall while placing second at 195 pounds.

Lane Pullins was third at 182 pounds with a pinfall win and a 3-1 mark, with Jason Stroud earning the final district berth at 120 pounds after placing fourth with a pinfall win and a 1-2 record.

The Blue and White also landed a trio of sixth place finishes from Bronson Carter (138), Zach Canaday (220) and Hunter Terry (285). Carter went 1-3 with a 10-0 major decision, and Terry scored a pinfall win while finishing 1-3 overall. Canaday went winless in three bouts.

Kenny Siders posted a 2-2 mark before being eliminated in the 160 division. Chancey Odom (132), Corbin Walker (145), Austin Peroud (152) and Andrew Mullins (170) also went winless in two matches apiece.

The Blue Devils posted a 14-24 overall mark at the event.

J.R. Hamilton scored the highest finish for Meigs after placing fifth at 152 pounds with two pinfalls and a 2-2 mark. William Smith was sixth at 182 pounds with a 1-3 record, while Zach Shiftlet (120) and John Pardue (170) both placed sixth with identical records of 1-3 that each included a pinfall win.

David Robson posted a 2-2 record, including one pinfall, before being eliminated in the 160 division. Lane Shuler (145) and Jon Newsome (285) also went 1-2 with a pinfall victory apiece.

Griffin Buck (113), Tucker Smith (132) and Brandon Justis (195) also went winless in two matches each.

The Marauders posted a 9-23 overall mark at the sectional tournament.

New Lexington won the sectional title with a final tally of 242.5 points, with Sheridan (201.5) and Athens (168) rounding out the top-three spots.

New Lexington and Sheridan both led the tournament with four weight class champions apiece. GAHS, Jackson, Warren, Alexander, Athens and Vinton County also came away with a divisional title each.

Gallia Academy will send its five advancees to the D-2 district tournament being held at Claymont High School. The two-day event starts Friday at 4 p.m.

Gallia Academy sophomore Bronson Carter locks in a hold on an opponent during a 138-pound match at the 2017 Skyline Bowling Wrestling Invitational held Dec. 30, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_2.28-GA-Carter.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Bronson Carter locks in a hold on an opponent during a 138-pound match at the 2017 Skyline Bowling Wrestling Invitational held Dec. 30, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.