Raiders finish swim season at districts

ATHENS, Ohio — The River Valley swim team had its season ended on Friday in the district tournament at Ohio University, but all was not lost as three school records were set.

The boys team competition was won by Columbus Academy with a score of 324. Bishop Watterson was second with 213, while St. Clairsville placed third with 192. The RVHS boys — competing in five events — finished 31st overall with four points.

The Raiders’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of George Rickett, Ryan Lollathin, Cole Franklin and Ethan Cline finished 15th with a school record time of 3:51.51. The quartet of Rickett, Lollathin, Franklin and Cline also turned in a 19th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay, completing the race in a time of 1:43.39.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Rickett, Franklin, Cline and Will Edgar took 22nd and posted a school record time of 1:59.55.

Rickett was 18th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.04, while Cline placed 22nd in the 50-yard freestyle with a mark of 25.04.

The girls team title was won by Columbus School for Girls with a 356, followed by Bishop Hartley (287) and Columbus Academy (267.5). The RVHS girls competed in four events, but did not record a team score.

In the 200-yard freestyle, the relay team of Elisabeth Moffett, Kenzie Baker, Jenna Burke and Alyssa Lollathin placed 17th with a time of 1:55.66, a new school record. The same quartet was 17th in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:25.08, and 25th in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:14.32.

Alyssa Lollathin was the only individual competitor for the Lady Raiders, and she placed 29th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.06.

