RedStorm’s Hill named first team All-RSC

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – University of Rio Grande senior guard Will Hill was among those named to the 2017-18 All-River States Conference Men’s Basketball first team.

The all-conference team and individual award winners were announced Tuesday night by league officials.

Hill, a native of Worthington, Ohio, led Rio Grande in scoring and was second in the River States Conference at 21.9 points per game. He led the team – and the RSC – with 94 made three-pointers and currently ranks sixth nationally in the category.

Hill, who tied a single-game school record with 10 trifectas in a win over Marian (IN) University, also ranks sixth nationally with 3.24 three-pointers per game and 13th in per game scoring average.

Asbury University junior forward Trenton Thompson was named the league’s Player of the Year.

Thompson, a 6-6 native of Cynthiana, Ky., leads the conference in scoring at 26.4 points per game, which ranks second overall in NAIA Division II men’s basketball.

Thompson is also averaging 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He is shooting 53 percent from the field and has made 57 3-pointers.

The All-RSC teams were voted on and nominated by the 13 head coaches in the conference and include a 10-player first team and a 10-player second team.

In addition to Hill and Thompson, the first team also included Cincinnati Christian University junior Blake Walsman, a 6-8 forward, who finished second in the player of the year race; Lucas Huffman, a 6-7 senior guard for No. 2 IU East who averaged 14.3 ppg; IU Southeast sophomore guard Jamie Johnson (19.4 ppg) and senior forward Joe Jackson (13.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.9 bpg); Jalen Hearn (21.3 ppg) of Ohio Christian University; Tavon Johnson (18.1 ppg) of Brescia University; and No. 25 WVU Tech’s top inside player Michael Scott (14.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg).

The 10 players on the All-RSC Second Team represent seven schools, and IU East, WVU Tech and Alice Lloyd lead that team with two selections each.

IU East head coach Mark Hester was selected the RSC Coach of the Year. Hester’s squad is ranked No. 2 in the country and enters the postseason with a record of 28-2 overall, a perfect 17-0 in the RSC and 22 straight victories.

IU East is the RSC regular-season champion and is already guaranteed an automatic bid to the NAIA Division II national tournament.

IU Kokomo senior guard Eddie Miles was named the RSC Newcomer of the Year. The 6-3 native of Chicago, Ill., averaged 13.9 points and 5.0 assists per game as a transfer to the Cougars this year. He earned a spot on the All-RSC First Team and was the top vote-getter who was a freshman or transfer.

Also named was an RSC Men’s Basketball Champions of Character Team, which has one player chosen from each school who best represents the NAIA Champions of Character core values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Senior guard Devon Price (Pickerington, OH) was the RedStorm’s representative on the list.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.