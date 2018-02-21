RedStorm women slip to 22nd in NAIA coaches’ poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Rio Grande slipped one position to No. 22 in the latest NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll released by the national office announced Tuesday.

The RedStorm, who wrapped up their regular season schedule with a 27-3 record following a win at Carlow University on Saturday, received 98 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

Head coach David Smalley’s opens its post-season schedule on Wednesday night when Brescia University visits the Newt Oliver Arena for the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference Tournament.

Southeastern (Fla.) is the No. 1 team for the second straight poll after garnering 10 of 11 first-place votes and 281 total points to earn the top spot.

The Fire remain the only undefeated team in DII Women’s Basketball.

Concordia (Neb.) remained second, grabbing the remaining first place vote and 272 points.

Rounding out the top five is College of the Ozarks (Mo.) with 263 points, Saint Xavier (Ill.) with 252 points and defending national champion Marian (Ind.) with 247 points.

Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) and Saint Francis (Ind.) dropped out of the Top 25, while the newcomers to the list were No. 24 Antelope Valley (Calif.) and No. 25 Reinhardt (Ga.).

Also from the River States Conference, Indiana University East narrowly missed a place on the list. The Red Wolves had 42 points in the balloting, good enough for the equivalent of 26th place.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

