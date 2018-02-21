Rio Grande’s Hill to participate in 3-Point Shootout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Rio Grande senior guard Will Hill has been selected as one of the four participants for 2018 NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam, presented by US Bank 3-Point Shootout.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) made the announcement on Monday.

The 3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk festivities are scheduled for March 17, at 4 p.m. EDT, and are held in conjunction with the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

Joining Hill in the Shootout are Reed Dungan of Dalton State (Ga.), Colton Kooima of Northwestern (Iowa) and Brandon Scott of Science & Arts (Okla.). The order of contestants will be alphabetical by school name.

All four players will participate in the first round with the goal of making as many 3-point shots as possible in 60 seconds. Similar to the NBA 3-point contest, five racks with five balls each will be stationed around the arc. The two players with the highest score from the first round advance to the final round. The contestant with the highest final round score will be the winner.

Hill, a native of Worthington, Ohio, led Rio Grande in scoring and was second in the River States Conference at 21.9 points per game. He led the team – and the RSC – with 94 made three-pointers and currently ranks sixth nationally in the category.

Hill, who tied a single-game school record with 10 trifectas in a win over Marian (IN) University, also ranks sixth nationally with 3.24 three-pointers per game and 13th in per game scoring average.

The final four 3-point shooters and three-of-four dunkers were selected by a committee, while the fourth and final dunker will be picked using a fan vote pushed out on social media.

The Fan Vote dunkers are Marcus White of Dickinson State (N.D.), Tyler Bell of Jarvis Christian (Texas) and Joseph Williams of Xavier (La.). Fan voting opened Tuesday morning for the final dunker as it occurs on the @NAIA Twitter and @PlayNAIA Facebook accounts. Fans can vote as many times until Monday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. CST.

The three players who have already earned a spot in the Dunk Contest are Arsenio Arrington of Aquinas (Mich.), Titus Rice of Ottawa (Kan.) and DeShun Patterson of Tabor (Kan.). The order of dunkers will be alphabetical by school name.

All four dunkers will be judged on two dunks in the first round. Each dunker must complete one dunk within a two-minute span. The two dunkers with the highest composite score advance to the final round. The format is the same in the final round. The dunker with the highest final round score will be the winner. A panel of judges will score the dunks from 8-to-10 points, resulting in a maximum score of 50 and a minimum score of 40 per dunk.

For tickets to Saturday’s activities – which will cover the Shoot & Slam and all four quarterfinal games – go to www.NAIAHoops.com.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

