Lady Bison sweep Hannan, 42-33

ASHTON, W.Va. — Sometimes a few minutes can make all the difference.

The Lady Wildcats found themselves deadlocked at 28-all with just over four minutes left in regulation, but Buffalo made a 12-3 run over the final 3:28 of the contest and held on for a 42-33 victory in Mason County.

Hannan (4-16) was held to a lone field goal in the first quarter, as the Lady Bison (3-19) made just 3-of-16 from the field to take a small 6-2 advantage into the second frame. The Blue and White connected on 1-of-8 field goal attempts and committed nine turnovers over the span of eight minutes.

The Lady Wildcats were held to five points in the first half as Buffalo charged to a 14-5 lead at the midway point.

Hannan connected on 2-of-19 field goal attempts for 10 percent, including 0-of-4 from three-point range. The Lady Wildcats also made 1-of-5 from the charity stripe for 20 percent. The hosts collected 15 rebounds and committed 17 turnovers in the first half.

BHS, conversely, was 6-of-30 effort from the field for 20 percent, including 1-of-13 from beyond the arc for seven percent. The Lady Bison made 1-of-6 from the free throw line for 16 percent. The Blue and Gold gathered 15 rebounds and turned the ball over nine times.

The Blue and White trailed by five points at the close of the third quarter, as BHS withstood an 11-7 run by the hosts to take a 21-16 lead into the finale.

Hannan rallied in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 28-all after a free throw by Julie Frazier knotted the game with 4:14 remaining.

Buffalo, however, regained the lead with 3:28 left in the contest when a field goal by Joni Smith pushed the visitors to a 32-30 advantage. The Lady Bison closed out the contest on a 10-3 run to earn an 11-point victory.

The Lady Wildcats finished with a 10-of-48 effort from the field, including 3-of-17 from beyond the arc. HHS also shot 14-of-23 from the charity stripe. The Blue and White collected 32 rebounds a committed 37 turnovers.

Bailey Coleman led the way with 15 markers. Julie Frazier was next with six points, while Halie Johnson and Hannah Carroll each added five markers apiece.

Josie McCoy rounded out the scoring for Hannan with two points.

The Lady Bison connected on 11-of-47 from the field, including 4-of-18 from three-point range. BHS also made 7-of-17 from the free throw line. The Blue and Gold crashes the boards for 30 rebounds and committed 29 giveaways.

Emily Reilly finished with a game-high 18 markers. Kelsey Templeton followed with eight points, while Hailey Williams provided five markers.

Smith and Natalie Abshore each chipped in four points apiece, respectively. Alexys Spaulding concluded the scoring for Buffalo with three markers.

Buffalo earned a season sweep after defeating Hannan by a final 0f 32-27 at BHS back on Jan. 3.

Hannan opens postseason play on Monday when it travels to Sherman for the opening round of the Class A Region IV, Section 2 tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

