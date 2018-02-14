Nitro sweeps Big Blacks, 78-42

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It was fun while it lasted.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team had its two-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt on Tuesday night following a 78-42 setback to visiting Nitro in a non-conference contest at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks (3-16) were under fire from the opening tip as the Wildcats (17-3) hit a dozen field goals in the opening quarter and made nine trifectas by halftime en route to a 47-20 cushion at the break.

Andrew Maharas and Joel Sweat each scored 11 points in the opening frame as NHS built a 28-10 lead, then Maharas buried four three-pointers during a 19-10 second quarter run that resulted in the 27-point advantage.

PPHS got eight points from Camron Long during a small 12-10 third quarter spurt that whittled the lead down to 57-32, but Nitro closed regulation with a 19-10 surge to wrap up the 36-point outcome.

The Wildcats also claimed a season sweep of Point Pleasant after posting a 90-42 decision at NHS back on Dec. 20, 2017.

The Big Blacks made 15 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also converted 6-of-8 free throw attempts for 75 percent.

Long led PPHS with 14 points, followed by Trace Derenberger with nine points and Hunter Bush with eight markers. Kade Oliver was next with six points, while Aiden Sang and Malik Butler completed the scoring with respective efforts of four points and one point.

Nitro netted 26 total field goals — including 10 three-pointers — and also went 14-of-15 at the charity stripe for 93 percent. The Wildcats have now won three straight decisions overall.

Maharas paced the guests with a game-high 28 points, followed by Sweat with 19 points and Qwailei Turner with 14 markers. Zane Brooks was next with seven points, while Matt Hill and Landon Roque completed the winning tally with five markers apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it travels to Centenary, Ohio, for a non-conference contest with Gallia Academy at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

