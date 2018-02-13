Rio’s Petty-Craft, Browning claim RSC titles

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tyanna Petty-Craft had two first-place finishes and two runner-up outings, while Katie Browning added an individual title of her own in helping the University of Rio Grande women to a third-place finish at the inaugural River States Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship, Friday evening, at Tiffin University’s Heminger Center.

Rio Grande tallied 133 points as a team, finishing just behind Ohio Christian University (139 pts.) for second place. Point Park University won the team title with 206 points.

The top six finishers in each event scored points and the top three finishers earned All-Conference honors.

Petty-Craft, a senior from Somerset, Ohio, won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.12 and also took top honors in the high jump after clearing 1.65m. Both marks hit the NAIA’s “B” qualifying standard for the upcoming national championship meet.

Her time in the 60 hurdles set a new school record.

She finished second in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:38.62 – also a “B” standard figure – and was part of the 4×400 relay team – which also included the freshman trio of Madison Oiler (Gallipolis, OH), Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY) and Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH) – which finished as the runner-up in a school-record time of 4:13.38.

Browning, a senior from Athens, Ohio, won the pole vault with an effort of 3.05m, while also finishing fourth in the high jump with a leap of 1.45m and fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.24.

Freshman Amirah Strauther (Pickerington, OH) provided the RedStorm with a pair of runner-up outings, taking second in both the 60-meter hurdles (9.23) and the high jump (1.60m), while junior Lucy Williams (Athens, OH), sophomore Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH) and freshman Alexis McJunkins (Heath, OH) all had a second-place performance of their own.

Williams was the runner-up in the 3,000-meter run (10:48.28), Seeberg was second in the weight throw (12.29m) and McJunkins was second in the shot put (11.41m).

Oiler placed third in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:43.87, Barber did the same in the 60-meter dash after crossing in 8.19 and the 4,000-meter distance medley relay – which featured senior Keri Lawrence (Pomeroy, OH), junior Taylor Grubb (Thornville, OH), sophomore Reagan Haines (Hillsboro, OH) and senior Emili Sannes (Carlisle, OH) grabbed third place in a time of 15:08.78.

Other top 10 showings for the RedStorm came from Tackett, who was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.97 and sixth in the 200-meter run after crossing in 28.42; Lawrence, who was fourth in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:18.87; Oiler, who placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a finish of 9.82; Sannes, who took fourth in the one-mile run with a time of 5:34.75; McJunkins, who was fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 10.41m; junior Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft (Mercerville, OH), who was sixth in the weight throw with a toss of 10.13m and seventh in the shot put with a heave of 9.57m; Seeberg, who placed sixth in the shot put with an effort of 9.89m; sophomore Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH), who was eighth in the one-mile run with a time of 6:20.44; Haines, who took ninth in the 800-meter run with a finish of 2:41.30; and Grubb, who was 10th in the 800 with a time of 2:48.93.

Rio Grande wraps up its indoor regular season schedule on Friday at Findlay University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

