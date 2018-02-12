Point rallies past Raiders, 51-42

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Another step in the right direction.

After snapping a 13-game losing skid just 24 hours earlier at Hannan, the Point Pleasant boys basketball picked up its first home victory of the regular season on Saturday night following a 51-42 decision over River Valley in a non-conference matchup at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (3-15) picked up their first winning streak of the year, and did so in a rather dramatic fashion after hitting 10-of-13 free throws during a 19-9 fourth quarter surge that ultimately allowed the hosts to turn a one-point deficit into a three-possession triumph.

The visiting Raiders (5-15) jumped out to an early 12-8 advantage after eight minutes of play, but the Red and Black started whittling away in the second frame after making a 12-10 spurt to close to within 22-20 at the break.

The Big Blacks again won the third stanza by a slim 12-11 margin, but the Silver and Black were still clinging to a 33-32 edge headed into the finale.

PPHS came through down the stretch with consistency at the charity stripe, allowing the hosts to wrap up the nine-point outcome.

The victory also allowed Point Pleasant to salvage a season split as RVHS won the first matchup in Bidwell by a 57-48 count back on Jan. 9.

The Big Blacks made 15 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 18-of-22 from the free throw line for 82 percent.

Kade Oliver paced the hosts with 14 points, followed by Malik Butler and Trace Derenberger with 10 points apiece. Camron Long was next with seven markers, while Casey Lowery added five points to the winning cause.

Hunter Bush contributed three points and Kyle Martin completed things with two points.

The Raiders made 15 total field goals — including seven three-pointers — and also went 5-of-9 at the charity stripe for 56 percent.

Jarret McCarley led the guests with a game-high 15 points, with 10 of those coming in the second half. Dustin Barber was next with six points, while Layne Fitch and Jordan Lambert each chipped in five markers.

Rory Twyman, Patrick Brown and Chase Caldwell were next with three points apiece, while Kyle Coen completed the scoring with two points.

Both teams return to action Tuesday as Point Pleasant welcomes Nitro and River Valley hosts Gallia Academy in a pair of non-conference contests at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

