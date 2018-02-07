Lady Pioneers top Point, 52-22

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — A slow start can overshadow a strong finish.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team trailed visiting Wayne by 14 points at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Knights closed out the game on a 13-10 run in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (1-16) were held to a single field goal in the first half — as the Lady Pioneers (18-1) made eight shots from the field, including five trifectas over that same span en route to a 52-22 loss.

PPHS was held to five points in the first half as WHS surged to a 26-5 lead at halftime. The host offensive production through the first two periods came primarily by way of the charity stripe, as they made 3-of-9 shot attempts from the line for 33 percent.

The Red and Black’s struggles from the field continued following the break, as trifecta by Peyton Campbell in the third period was the only field goal as Wayne utilized a 16-4 run to carry a 33-point advantage into the finale.

The Lady Knights played their most productive basketball of the contest in the fourth quarter. During the final eight minutes of play, Point Pleasant hit three field goals, including a trifecta, and made 6-of-8 from the free throw line but Lady Pioneers early momentum was enough to cruise to a 30-point victory.

For the game, Point Pleasant made five of their field goal attempts, including two from three-point range. The Lady Knights also went 10-of-23 from the charity stripe for 43 percent. The Red and Black collected 33 rebounds and committed 33 turnovers.

Campbell led the way as she provided a game-high 12 points, including a 4-of-6 performance from the charity stripe. Allison Henderson followed with five markers, while Tristan Wilson chipped in three points and collected 16 rebounds. Cristina Casacuberta rounded out the scoring with two markers.

PPHS head coach John Fields described his team’s effort following the game.

“We were down to just seven players for the game — the girls fought as hard as they could tonight,” Fields said. “They played hard and didn’t give up. You can’t ask for anymore than that when you’re playing against a top-five ranked team in our state.”

The Lady Pioneers converted on 19 shots from the field, including six trifectas. Wayne hit the boards for 38 rebounds and turned the ball over on 14 occasions.

Thirteen players provided points in the contest for the visitors, as Lakyn Adkins led WHS with 10 markers. Maddie Wilcox was next with seven points, while Whitney Swanson followed with six markers.

Nakayla Elliot scored four points. Aerial Adkins, Bailey Robertson and Abagail Irwin each provided three markers apiece.

Hannah Workman, Jamalyn Ray and Haley Wallace contributed two points each, respectively.

Rounding out the scoring for Wayne was Jadyn Ross, Alanna Eaves and Makayla Hood each with one point apiece.

The Lady Knights return to the hardwood on Thursday to face Ripley.

