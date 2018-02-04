Tornadoes turn back Point Pleasant, 52-43

RACINE, Ohio — Momentum matters.

The Southern boys basketball team picked up its sixth straight victory on Saturday night in Meigs County, defeating non-conference guest Point Pleasant by a 52-43 count and giving the Big Blacks their 11th straight setback.

Point Pleasant (1-13) led by a 15-12 count after hitting six field goals in the opening eight minutes. Southern (12-5) cut its deficit to two points, at 24-22, by halftime, outscoring PPHS by a 10-to-9 clip in the second quarter.

The Tornadoes made their run in the third period, outscoring the Big Blacks by a 17-to-9 count and taking a 39-33 lead into the finale. Southern closed out the 52-43 win with a 13-to-10 run in the fourth.

SHS junior Weston Thorla was responsible for all-3 of the Tornadoes’ triples and finished with a team-high 19 points, 10 of which came in the third quarter. Brayden Cunningham contributed 13 points to the winning cause, Trey McNickle chipped in with 10, while Dylan Smith and Austin Baker added five points apiece.

PPHS sophomore Kade Oliver led the guests with 11 points, six of which came in the final eight minutes. Trace Derenberger poured in nine points for the Big Blacks, Camron Long recorded six, while Malik Butler and Hunter Bush had five points apiece.

Point Pleasant’s scoring column was rounded out by Kyle Martin and Evan Cobb with four and three points respectively. Derenberger, Long, Butler, Bush and Cobb each made one three-pointer in the game.

At the free throw line, Southern was 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) and PPHS was 6-of-11 (54.5 percent).

After hosting Ripley on Monday, the Big Blacks will travel to West Virginia State University to meet with George Washington on Tuesday at 8:45.

Southern resumes Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Friday when they host rival Eastern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.