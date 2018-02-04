Lady Marauders sweep Wellston, 53-32

WELLSTON, Ohio — By halftime, the Lady Marauders had all but sealed the win.

The Meigs girls basketball team outscored Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston by a 29-to-9 count in the first half on Friday evening, and the Maroon and Gold cruised to a 53-32 victory.

The Lady Marauders (10-10, 6-5 TVC Ohio) outscored the Lady Rockets (8-10, 2-8) by a 13-to-5 count in the opening quarter and bettered their performance in the second, going on a 16-to-4 run.

Wellston outscored the guests by a 13-12 clip in the third quarter, making Meigs’ lead 41-22 with eight minutes to play. The Lady Marauders closed the game with a 12-to-10 spurt, capping off the 53-32 victory and ending their two-game skid.

Nine Lady Marauders marked in the scoring column, led by junior Kassidy Betzing with 17 points on seven field goals and a pair of free throws. Madison Fields was next with 11 points, followed by Madison Hendricks with six.

Jacynda Glover and Marissa Noble both scored five points for the guests, Kylee Robinson came up with three points, while Kylee Blanks, Jerrica Smith and Taylor Swartz each had two points.

Betzing, Hendricks, Noble and Swartz each made a three-pointer in the win.

WHS sophomore Sydney Spencer led the Lady Rockets with nine points, followed by Tory Doles and Ashley Compston with five apiece. Daycee Clemons scored three points in the setback, while Kaylee Taynor, Mya Bouska, Emily Kisor, Sydney Mullins and Alexis Bouska had two points each.

The Maroon and Gold were 5-of-10 (50 percent) from the free throw line, while the hosts were 8-of-17 (47.1 percent).

Meigs also defeated Wellston in the first clash this season, winning 62-37 on Dec. 11 in Rocksprings.

After wrapping up TVC Ohio play on Monday against Nelsonville-York, the Lady Marauders will welcome Warren for their regular season finale on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

