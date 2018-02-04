OVCS outlasts Lady Tartans, 32-28

SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio — It is often said that patience is a virtue.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team earned a long overdue 32-28 victory over host Sciotoville East on Saturday in Scioto County.

The Lady Defenders (3-11) made 11 field goals in the contest — including three trifectas — to edge past the Lady Tartans, who sank 12 total field goals and a trio of makes from beyond the arc.

Free throws proved the difference-maker as OVCS combined to shoot 6-of-10 for 60 percent. East made the only charity toss it attempted.

The Blue and Gold led the contest after 5-2 run in the first period, but the Lady Tartans went on 10-8 second quarter run to cut the deficit down to one point at intermission.

The Defenders carried their 13-12 edge into the third frame, and both teams scored eight points apiece to push the score to 21-20. OVCS closed out the last eight minutes on an 11-8 run to secure the four-point win.

Emily Childers led the way for the Lady Defenders with 15 points, including a 6-of-8 performance at the charity stripe.

Kristen Durst was next with eight markers and Cori Hutchison chipped in five points.

Lauren Ragan followed with three points and Acacia Peck scored one point to conclude the OVCS scoring.

The Lady Defenders made 11-of-45 from the field for 24 percent, including 3-of-21 from three-point range for 14 percent.

Lexi Stone led the Lady Tartans with 11 points, followed by V. Escamilla with eight points and Ali Escamilla with seven markers. Kelsey Settey completed the East tally with two markers.

OVCS returns to action on Monday when it travels to Covenant Christian.

