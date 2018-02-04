Point retains Shield, beats Vikings

RIPLEY, W.Va — Two in a row.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team came away with the hardware for a second consecutive season following a 54-19 victory over host Ripley in the 2018 Battle for the Shield dual held Friday night in Jackson County.

The Big Blacks are now 5-2 all-time in the annual head-to-head contest as the guests became the first program to win the ‘Shield’ in consecutive years – as well as the first road team to come away victorious.

PPHS won 40-27 in 2011, 43-27 in 2013, 40-34 in 2015 and 40-33 last year. Ripley collected wins in 2012 (46-24) and also won in 2016 by a 61-12 margin. The 2014 dual was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Red and Black posted a 10-4 overall mark and recorded six pinfall wins in individual competition, which led to the 35-point triumph.

Christopher Smith (106), Mitchell Freeman (126), Logan Southall (152), Jacob Roub (160), Clayton Hill (182) and Juan Marquez (195) all recorded pinfall victories for six points apiece, while Jacob Muncy scored six points by forfeit in the heavyweight division.

Justin Cornell scored a major decision at 113 pounds, while George Smith scored a technical fall win at 120 pounds. Wyatt Wilson also earned a decision win at 138 pounds.

Jacob Bryant (170) and Wyatt Stanley (220) both lost by pinfall, while Riley Oliver dropped a major decision at 132 pounds. Zac Samson lost a heartbreaker at 145 pounds after surrendering a single point in the final seconds that resulted in a one-point setback by decision.

A list of the final results, by weight class.

106: Christopher Smith (PP) def. Nate Cox (R), pin.

113: Justin Cornell (PP) def. Luke Miller (R), m-dec.

120: George Smith (PP) def. Ethan Koontz (R), t-fall.

126: Mitchell Freeman (PP) def. Evan Shouldis (R), pin.

132: Evan King (R) def. Riley Oliver (PP), m-dec.

138: Wyatt Wilson (PP) def. Jake Tolbert (R), dec.

145: Hunter Burdette (R) def. Zac Samson (PP), dec.

152: Logan Southall (PP) def. Hunter Cesteric (R), pin.

160: Jacob Roub (PP) def. Austin Boggess (R), pin

170: Nate Starkey (R) def. Jacob Bryant (PP), pin.

182: Clayton Hill (PP) def. Tanner Ross (R), pin.

195: Juan Marquez (PP) def. Keith Bryant (R), pin.

220: B.J. Haynes (R) def. Wyatt Stanley (PP), pin.

285: Jake Muncy (PP) wins by forfeit.

Members of the Point Pleasant varsity wrestling team pose for a photo after winning the 2018 version of the Battle for the Shield on Friday night at Ripley High School in Ripley, W.Va. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_2.6-PP-Shield.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant varsity wrestling team pose for a photo after winning the 2018 version of the Battle for the Shield on Friday night at Ripley High School in Ripley, W.Va. Courtesy photo

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

