Blue Devils top Logan in dual

LOGAN, Ohio — One match can make all the difference.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team claimed a narrow victory over non-conference host Logan on Thursday at Jim Myers Gymnasium, defeating the Chieftains by a 42-37 count in a dual meet.

The Blue Devils won four matches by pinfall and three more by forfeit.

Gallia Academy’s pinfall victories came from junior Kenton Ramsey in the 113-pound matchup, junior Justin Day at 132 pounds, sophomore Bronson Carter in the 138 class, and junior Boo Pullins at 182.

Winning by forfeit for GAHS were seniors Caleb Greenlee (106), Kyle Greenlee (120), and Hunter Terry (285).

In the 160 match for Gallia Academy, Kenny Siders dropped a 9-2 decision, while in the 170 class Andrew Mullins lost a major, 16-4, decision.

GAHS surrendered the the 220 class by forfeit, while Grant Bryan (126), Corbin Walker (145), Austin Peroud (152) and Nickolas Hufford (195) suffered pinfall defeats.

The Blue Devils are set to wrestle again on Wednesday at Meigs.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

