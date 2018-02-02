Winfield sweeps Lady Knights, 73-29

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A short-lived lead quickly became another long contest for the Lady Knights.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team suffered a 73-29 setback at the hands of guest Winfield on Thursday evening in Mason County.

The Red and Black (1-15) took the lead on a three-pointer by Peyton Cambell two minutes and 12 seconds into the game, but the Lady Generals (11-6) closed the first quarter on an 20-1 run to lead 20-4 after eight minutes of play.

The Lady Knights’ woes continued as WHS began the second quarter on a 13-0 run to push the deficit to 31 points with 4:47 remaining until halftime. PPHS came alive offensively over the remainder of the period as a 12-7 run by Point Pleasant cut the lead to 40-16 at intermission.

The Red and Black made only 4-of-23 shots from the field in the first half for 17 percent. PPHS committed 16 turnovers while pulling down 15 rebounds.

The Green and White converted on 15-of-36 field goals for 42 percent, including an 8-of-19 performance from three-point range for 42 percent.

Winfield gathered 17 rebounds and committed seven turnovers in the first half.

The third period of play began with a 11-0 run by the Lady Generals as the Lady Knights were held scoreless until the 4:46 mark. WHS closed out third quarter on an 11-7 run to extend its lead to 62-23 entering the final eight minutes.

Point Pleasant made only two field goals in the fourth quarter as Winfield closed out the game on an 11-6 run to earn a 44-point victory.

The Lady Generals earned a season sweep of the Lady Knights having proved victorious by a final of 54-16 on Dec. 9, 2017, in Winfield.

PPHS head coach John Fields compared the two performances this season versus WHS.

“I look at this whole season as a growing experience,” Fields said. “We improved tonight on the offensive end, but we had a few mental lapses … but we are growing. We are looking to the future and we just keep working to get better.”

Overall, Point Pleasant made 9-of-44 field goals for 20 percent, including a 3-of-19 effort from beyond the arc. The Lady Knights had an equal number of rebounds and turnovers with 30 of each.

Peyton Campbell led the way for the Red and Black with 21 points, including three trifectas and a 6-of-7 effort from the charity stripe.

Allison Henderson, Christina Casacuberta, Tristan Wilson and Hannah Smith each finished with two points to round out the scoing for PPHS, respectively.

The Lady Generals were 28-of-71 from the field for 39 percent, including 10-of-25 from three-point range for 40 percent. Thr Green and White finished with 40 rebounds and 15 turnovers.

Zakorrah Russell scored a game-high 27 points, including seven three-pointers. Emily Hudson was next with 10 markers, while Mara McGrew chipped in nine points, all by way of trifectas.

Sidney Slutz and Lauren Hudson each finished with six points apiece and Kalei Jordan followed with five points.

Destiny Wikel and Emily Bryant had two markers each, while Dezeria Wikel rounded out the scoring for the Lady Generals with one point.

The Lady Knights return to action on Tuesday when they host Wayne.

Point Pleasant junior Peyton Campbell (00) attempts a lay up during the first half of the Lady Knight’s 73-29 loss to Winfield on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_2.02-PP-Campbell.jpg Point Pleasant junior Peyton Campbell (00) attempts a lay up during the first half of the Lady Knight’s 73-29 loss to Winfield on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Cristina Casacuberta (13) attempts a shot during the second half of the Lady Knight’s 73-29 loss to Winfield on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_2.02-PP-Casacuberta.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Cristina Casacuberta (13) attempts a shot during the second half of the Lady Knight’s 73-29 loss to Winfield on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Morgan Miller (11) dribble down the sideline against a Lady Generals defender during the second half of the Lady Knight’s 73-29 loss on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_2.02-PP-Miller.jpg Point Pleasant junior Morgan Miller (11) dribble down the sideline against a Lady Generals defender during the second half of the Lady Knight’s 73-29 loss on Thursday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.