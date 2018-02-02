Lady Dragons sweep GA, win OVC outright

CENTENARY, Ohio — An effort worthy of a title.

Visiting Fairland made 10 trifectas and had four different players reach double figures while clinching the 2018 league championship outright on Thursday evening following a 65-34 decision over the Gallia Academy girls basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The Lady Dragons (18-2, 12-0 OVC) led wire-to-wire as the guests established a 24-8 first quarter edge and ultimately never looked back.

FHS followed with a small 13-8 second quarter run that resulted in a 27-16 halftime advantage, then the Green and White made a 20-9 charge out of the locker room to build a 57-25 lead headed into the finale.

The host Blue Angels (9-10, 3-9) ended regulation with a small 9-8 run to wrap up the 31-point setback.

Fairland also claimed a season sweep after posting a 59-35 win in Proctorville back on Jan. 4.

The Lady Dragons outrebounded GAHS by a 37-20 overall margin and also committed only 14 of the 34 turnovers in the contest.

The Blue and White made 14-of-37 field goal attempts for 38 percent, including a 2-of-7 effort from behind the arc for 29 percent. The hosts were also 4-of-8 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Alex Barnes led the Blue Angels with 14 points, followed by Ryelee Sipple with 10 points and Maddy Petro with six markers. Abby Cremeans and Ashton Webb chipped in two points apiece to complete the scoring.

Webb led GAHS with five rebounds and Barnes hauled in four caroms. Webb also led Gallia Academy with three assists.

Fairland connected on 25-of-59 shot attempts for 42 percent, including a 10-of-29 effort from behind the arc for 34 percent. The guests were also 5-of-8 at the charity stripe for 63 percent.

Emily Chapman led FHS with 16 points, six assists and five steals, all of which were game-highs. Alesha Simpson was next with 12 points, followed by Taylar Wilson and Allie Marshall with respective efforts of 11 and 10 markers.

Kelsie Warnock contributed six points and a game-high nine rebounds, while Jenna Stone added five points and Harley Lyons had three markers. Mia Howard completed the winning tally with two points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Monday when it travels to Portsmouth for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

