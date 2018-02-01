Lady Rebels roll past SV, 61-38

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Solid from start to finish.

The South Gallia girls basketball team outscored host Symmes Valley by a 38-22 count in the first half on Wednesday night in Lawrence County and cruised to a 61-38 victory.

The Lady Rebels (6-11) held the Lady Vikings (10-8) to just 11-of-52 from the field for 21 percent, including 1-of-18 from beyond the three-point arc for six percent.

SGHS led by a score of 52-27 by the end of the third period. SVHS outscored the visitors 14-9 in the finale to close out a 23-point defeat.

South Gallia made 20 shots from the field, including nine three-pointers and were 12-of-20 for 60 percent from the free throw line in the contest.

Erin Evans led the way for the Red and Gold with 16 points, including four trifectas. Aaliyah Howell was next with 15 markers, including three three-point field goals and a 4-of-5 shooting night from the charity stripe.

Alyssa Cremeans followed with 11 points, while Christine Griffith chipped in 10 markers. Olivia Hornsby was 3-of-4 on the night from the free throw line and scored three points.

Jaslyn Bowers and Faith Poling had two makers apiece, while Kiley Stapleton and Brooke Campbell concluded scoring for SGHS with one point each.

The Lady Vikings were led by Jensyn Shepherd with 16 markers. Rachel Hayes was next with 11 points, including a 9-of-10 effort from the charity stripe.

Kaylee Cade followed with four points, while Taylor Sells provided three markers. Kaitlyn Crabtree and Paige Conley rounded out the scoring for SVHS with two points apiece.

South Gallia returned to the hardwood on Thursday as it hosted Southern in a TVC Hocking contest.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

