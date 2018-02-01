Blue Angels blast RV, 62-31

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Blue Angels finished what they started.

After a competitive first quarter, the Gallia Academy girls basketball team made a 46-17 surge over the final three frames and rolled to a 62-31 victory over visiting River Valley in a non-conference matchup of Gallia County programs.

The Blue Angels (9-9) found themselves in an early battle with the Lady Raiders (0-16) as the hosts built a slim 16-14 edge just eight minutes into regulation.

The Blue and White, however, surrendered only three baskets over the next two periods as part of a pivotal 32-10 charge that turned a two-point lead into a comfortable 48-24 cushion headed into the finale.

Alex Barnes and Ashton Webb helped GAHS set the tone early as each netted five points in the opening frame, but the Silver and Black countered with six points from Hannan Jacks as the hosts established a two-point lead.

Barnes added another five points and Maddy Petro chipped in four markers as part of an 11-4 second quarter run that gave Gallia Academy a 27-18 advantage at the break.

The proverbial nail in the coffin came in the third quarter as Ryelee Sipple scored nine points and Barnes added another seven markers as part of a 21-6 run that catapulted the hosts out to a 24-point lead. The Blue Angels closed regulation with a 14-7 spurt to double-up RVHS.

Gallia Academy shot 25-of-66 from the field for 38 percent, including a 2-of-8 effort from three-point range for 25 percent. The hosts also hauled in 42 rebounds as a team and committed only 11 turnovers.

Barnes led GAHS with a game-high 23 points, followed by Sipple with 17 points and Petro with nine markers. Webb was next with seven points, while Abby Cremeans and Brooklyn Hill completed the winning tally with respective efforts of four and two points.

Sipple and Petro each grabbed nine rebounds apiece for the Blue Angels, who went 10-of-16 at the free throw line for 63 percent. Webb dished out four assists and Sipple also had four steals in the triumph.

The Lady Raiders made 13 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 2-of-8 at the charity stripe for 25 percent.

Jacks and Jaden Neal both led the guests with eight points apiece, followed by Jordan Garrison with five points. Beth Gillman and Carly Gilmore were next with three points each, while Cierra Roberts and Kelsey Brown both chipped in two points to complete the tally.

Gallia Academy hosted Fairland on Thursday and returns to action Monday when it travels to Portsmouth for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

River Valley hosted Athens on Thursday and returns to action Monday when it travels to Wellston for a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy’s Brooklyn Hill, right, beats River Valley’s Kaylee Tucker to a loose ball during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_2.2-GA-Hill.jpg Gallia Academy’s Brooklyn Hill, right, beats River Valley’s Kaylee Tucker to a loose ball during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

