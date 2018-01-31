OVP Sports Briefs

RSC recognizes Rio Grande’s Horne

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — University of Rio Grande freshman Tellis Horne picked up two wins at the Capital University Open last weekend to earn River States Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for Jan. 22-28.

A native of Canton, Ohio, Horne won the 60 meters and 200 meters at Capital. He won the 60 with a personal-best time of 6.99 seconds to best the field of 36 runners. He beat out 45 runners in the 200 with a time of 22.88.

The RedStorm is back in action Feb. 3 at the Denison meet.

Rio’s Petty-Craft honored by RSC

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — University of Rio Grande senior Tyanna Petty-Craft earned River States Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors for Jan. 22-28 after her pentathlon victory at the Findlay Classic last weekend.

Petty-Craft placed first with 3,324 total points across the five events. She won the 800 meters of the event, placed second in the long jump and was fourth in the other three events of 60-meter hurdles, high jump and shot put.

Petty-Craft now ranks fifth in the nation for the pentathlon and is an NAIA indoor national qualifier for the event.

The RedStorm gets back in action Feb. 3 at the Denison meet.