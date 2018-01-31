Defenders fall to ISJ, 63-36

IRONTON, Ohio — The Blue and Gold simply couldn’t get out of an early hole.

The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team dropped a 63-36 decision to host Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday night in Lawrence County.

The Flyers (13-3) set a course to victory over the Defenders (4-14) as a 22-point margin at the end of the first quarter proved insurmountable.

Both offenses played on a near even keel in the second period, with ISJ edging past OVCS 11-9 to extend its lead to 38-14 at intermission.

The Blue and Gold claimed a 13-12 edge in the third frame, but the hosts held a firm 50-27 advantage headed into the finale.

The Flyers closed out the last eight minutes of the contest on a 13-9 run to secure a 27-point win.

The victory for Ironton St. Joseph clinched a season sweep after posting a 66-27 win in Gallipolis back on Jan. 5.

Bryce Gruber led OVCS with 16 points, including four three-pointers, while Justin Beaver scored 15 markers.

Maciah Swab followed with three points and Asher Peck scored two.

The Flyers were led by Chase Walters with 10 points. Joey McDavid and Jimmy Mahlmeister followed with eight markers and seven points, respectively.

Jackson Rowe was next with six markers, while Clay Willis chipped in five points.

Jared Johnson provided four points on the night. Will Whaley, Isaac Whaley, Zach Roach, J.C. Damron, and Max Weber each had three markers apiece.

Ethan Clark and Chase Wilds had two points each, while Jacob Salisbury rounded out the scoring for ISJ with one marker.

OVCS returns to action on Friday when they host Cavalry Christian.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

