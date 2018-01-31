Tomcats claw past Wahama, 54-37

GLOUSTER, Ohio — It’s tough to compete with shooting like that.

The Trimble boys basketball team shot over 53 percent from the field on Tuesday night at Bill White Gymnasium, as the Tomcats kept pace at the top of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division with a 54-37 victory over visiting Wahama.

The White Falcons (3-12, 2-8 TVC Hocking) trailed by just six points, at 16-10, after one quarter of play, but Trimble (10-4, 8-2) went on a 23-to-8 run in the second quarter and enjoyed a 39-18 halftime lead.

The WHS defense held the Tomcats to just four points in the third quarter, as the guests cut the deficit to 43-26 headed into he finale.

Both teams scored 11 points over the final eight minutes, as Trimble capped off the 54-37 win for its third straight triumph.

Wahama shot 15-of-39 (38.4 percent) from the field, including 3-of-13 (23 percent) from three-point range, while Trimble shot 22-of-41 (53.6 percent) from the field, including 5-of-11 (45.4 percent) from deep. WHS was 4-of-5 (80 percent) at the foul line, where THS was 9-of-12 (75 percent).

The White Falcons had the game’s only two rejections and claimed a 26-to-19 edge in rebounding. Meanwhile, The Tomcats held advantages of 14-to-7 in assists and 12-to-8 in steals. WHS turned the ball over 19 times, eight more than THS.

Wahama sophomore Abram Pauley hit a team-best two three-pointers and finished with 12 points, while junior Dakota Belcher totalled 11 points and eight rebounds. Noah Litchfield had eight points, including three from long range, while leading the WHS defense with three steals.

Tyler Bumgarner contributed four points and three assists to the White Falcon cause, while Jacob Warth chipped in with two points.

Cameron Kittle led the victors with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists, followed by Max Hooper with 10 points. Brayden Weber and Randy Hixson each had nine points, with Weber also dishing out three assists. Bryce Richards had six points for THS, Sam Ives added two, while Conner Wright came up with one.

Weber, Kittle, Hixson and Wright each had two steals for the Tomcat defense.

Trimble also defeated Wahama in the first meeting this season, winning 60-37 at Gary Clark Court on Dec. 19.

The White Falcons will try to snap their five-game skid when they host South Gallia on Friday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

