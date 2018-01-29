Lady Pointers sweep GA, 52-35

CENTENARY, Ohio — One quarter can change the outcome of an entire game.

A 17-4 third quarter run by the Lady Pointers provided them with a 19-point advantage on Monday night en route to a 52-35 win over the Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

Gallia Academy (8-9, 3-8 OVC) committed nine turnovers during the third period as South Point (9-7, 6-4) made 8-of-13 shots from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, to build what proved to be an insurmountable lead.

Both teams found themselves tied at eight until the Blue and Gold closed the final 39 seconds of the first frame on a 5-0 run. Despite an opening period that saw Gallia Academy pull down 10 rebounds and commit just three turnovers, SPHS carried a 13-8 advantage entering the second period.

GAHS junior Abby Cremeans cut the deficit to 15-13 at the 5:39 mark of the second quarter with a three-pointer, but an 8-4 run by South Point over the rest of the half gave the Lady Pointers a 23-17 lead.

The home team again outrebounded SPHS in the second period, entering the locker room with a 20-15 advantage.

The Blue and White committed 11 turnovers in the first half, while the Lady Pointers gave the ball away just six times.

Gallia Academy made 7-of-26 shot attempts, including 3-of-6 from three-point range at the midway point. In contrast, South Point were 9-of-30 from the field, including just 3-of-14 from beyond the arc.

South Point firmly grabbed momentum in the third period, as the Blue Angels were held to a 1-of-8 shooting performance from the field. Gallia Academy’s lone field goal in the third quarter came with just 1:10 remaining, when Ryelee Sipple’s three-pointer cut the deficit to 40-21.

The Blue Angels outscored the visitors 14-12 in the final quarter to wrap up the 17-point outcome.

The Blue and Gold earned a season sweep with the win, having defeated GAHS 56-42 on Dec. 14, 2017, in South Point.

GAHS converted on 12-0f-46 field goal attempts for 26 percent, including 4-of-10 from three-point range for 40 percent. The Blue Angels were also 5-of-7 from the free throw line for 71 percent.

Sipple led the way for Gallia Academy with 13 points, followed by Alex Barnes with 11 markers. Cremeans was next with five points, while Ashton Webb chipped in three markers. Koren Truance and Maddy Petro completed the scoring with two points and one point, respectively.

The Lady Pointers connected on 21-of-52 shot attempts for 40 percent, including a 7-of-24 effort from beyond the arc for 29 percent. SPHS also shot 3-of-6 from the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Emilee Whitt finished with a game-high 16 points, while Leah Lawson followed with 11 markers. Kate Mundy was next with nine points and Madison Kerns chipped in with eight markers.

Ashley Perkey and Maddy Khounlavong closed out the scoring with five markers and three points, respectively.

The Blue Angels return to action on Thursday as they play host to Fairland at approximately 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy sophomore Alex Barnes (4) attempts a free throw during the second half of the Blue Angels’ 52-35 loss to South Point on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_1.29-GA-Barnes.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Alex Barnes (4) attempts a free throw during the second half of the Blue Angels’ 52-35 loss to South Point on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Abby Cremeans (2) attempts a shot over a South Point defender during the second half of the Blue Angels’ 52-35 loss on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_1.29-GA-Cremeans.jpg Gallia Academy junior Abby Cremeans (2) attempts a shot over a South Point defender during the second half of the Blue Angels’ 52-35 loss on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Ryelee Sipple (35) attempts to drive the lane against a South Point defender during the second half of the Blue Angels’ 52-35 loss on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_1.29-GA-Sipple.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Ryelee Sipple (35) attempts to drive the lane against a South Point defender during the second half of the Blue Angels’ 52-35 loss on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106