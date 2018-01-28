Blue Devils burn Portsmouth, 76-50

CENTENARY, Ohio — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team picked up its ninth consecutive victory on Saturday night during a 76-50 decision over visiting Portsmouth in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (14-1, 8-1 OVC) used a pivotal 17-4 second quarter surge to pull away from a 19-all tie and ultimately never looked back en route to the 26-point triumph.

GAHS led by as many as 30 points (66-36) with 5:38 left in regulation and had nine different players reach the scoring column.

Complete results of the Portsmouth at Gallia Academy contest will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

