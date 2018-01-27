Lady Eagles top Miller, 59-41

HEMLOCK, Ohio — A perfect end to a perfect week.

The Eastern girls basketball team picked up its third win of the week on Saturday afternoon in Perry County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller by a 59-41 count.

The Lady Eagles (11-5, 9-2 TVC Hocking) charged out to a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. Eastern broke the game wide open in the second quarter, outscoring Miller (9-7, 7-6) by an 18-7 count to make the EHS lead 33-15 at halftime.

Eastern was held to just four points in the third quarter, as the Lady Falcons cut the deficit to single digits, at 37-28, headed into the fourth.

Miller poured in 11 points over the final eight minutes, but the Lady Eagles finished with their best quarter of the game, capping off the 59-41 win 22 points.

EHS senior Madison Williams led the victors with 16 points, followed by freshman Olivia Barber with 12. Jess Parker hit the game’s only three-pointer and finished with nine points, Alyson Bailey and Elizabeth Collins both scored seven in the win, while Kaitlyn Hawk and Kelsey Casto added four apiece.

Lacey Alexander paced Miller with 12 points, followed by Chloe Rine with 11 and Haille Joseph with 10. Askya McFann scored six points in the setback, while Ashley Spencer came in with two.

From the free throw line, Eastern shot 12-of-29 (41.4 percent) and Miller was 15-of-31 (48.4 percent).

The win completes the season sweep for the Lady Eagles, as they also claimed a 51-42 decision over Miller on Dec. 14 in Tuppers Plains.

After visiting Wahama on Monday, Eastern will be back at ‘The Nest’ on Thursday to host Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.